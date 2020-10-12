Jewish Settlers Steal Olive Crops, Cut Dozens of Trees beyond Apartheid Wall

Palestinians who were able to access their land – located beyond Israel’s apartheid barrier in the Salfit area – found out that their olive crops have been stolen and dozens of trees cut, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mohammad Amer, a resident of Masha village, told WAFA that two out of 20 Palestinians who own land planted with olive trees, located beyond the Israeli apartheid wall, were able to get access to their lands and were shocked to find out that Jewish settlers from the illegal Eits Ephraim settlement have stolen their olive crops and cut branches of some 60 trees planted in a 120-dunum plot.

Israel does not allow Palestinians to reach their lands near the settlements or beyond the barrier with prior coordination and with a permit. Usually, permits are not issued except for elderly people and only on some days of the year leaving their land open for abuse by the Jewish settlers.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

