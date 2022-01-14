Joint List Leader, Ayman Odeh, to Be Probed for ‘Assaulting’ Far-Right Israeli Lawmaker

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh is expected to be investigated by Israeli police for allegedly assaulting a far-right lawmaker in October, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

The incident occurred outside the hospital room of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Meqdad Qawasmeh, at Kaplan hospital.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, carried out a provocative ‘visit’ to the hospital on October 19. Odeh, leader of the Joint List – a coalition of predominantly Arab parties at the Israeli parliament – was with the Qawasmeh family and confronted Ben-Gvir.

According to Haaretz, “Odeh is expected to be questioned under caution as a criminal suspect.”

Ben-Gvir is a follower of the late Jewish extremist, Rabbi Meir Kahane. He was elected to the Israeli parliament in March 2021.

In December, Ben-Gvir was caught on video pulling out and waving a gun at two Palestinian parking attendants in Tel Aviv.

(The Palestine Chronicle)