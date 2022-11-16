Jon Stewart: This is Why I was Called ‘Antisemitic’ (VIDEO)

American comedian John Stewart at a recent episode of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’. (Photo: Video Grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

American comedian John Stewart discussed the issue of rising antisemitic language in politics and social media, especially among supporters of the Republican Party in a recent episode of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’.

For Stewart, who is the current host of ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’, the issue is far more nuanced and complex than one deserving simple condemnation. 

“I don’t believe that censorship and penalties are the way to end antisemitism or to gain understanding,” he said.  

Stewart, well known for his progressive positions on various political and social issues, went on to say that he himself has been accused of antisemitism due to his support of Palestinians. 

“I am called antisemitic because I am against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians,” Stewart, who is himself Jewish, said. “But those shutdown debates. They are used as a cudgel and whether it be comedy or discussion or anything else if we don’t have the wherewithal to meet each other with what is reality, then how do we move forward?” 

See the full interview below:

(The Palestine Chronicle)

