Jewish Settlers Assault Two Brothers in Hebron

November 17, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers in Hebron. (Photo: ISM Palestine, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish settlers assaulted two brothers in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that the illegal Jewish settlers spewed pepper spray in the faces of the brothers as they were standing in front of their family house in the Tal Rumeida neighborhood, causing painful burning of the skin.

Tal Rumeida has been a target of frequent settler attacks, including forcible entry into houses, shouting profanities, and racist slogans at Palestinian residents.

In February, Jewish settlers attempted to torch a Palestinian-owned house.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

