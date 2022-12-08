Israeli Occupation Forces Raid, Ransack Culture Ministry Office in Jenin

Israeli forces dawn Thursday raided and ransacked the Culture Ministry Office in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Culture Ministry said in a press statement that while in Jenin city and the neighboring refugee camp, Israeli troops blew up the main door and entered the office, tampering with its contents and causing damage to the books and a number of paintings.

The Ministry stressed the need to expose the arbitrary crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian cultural sector and attempts to obliterate the Palestinian memory.

During the same raid, Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinians and injured 10 others.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)