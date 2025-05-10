Khamenei Calls for Unified Global Response to Israeli Atrocities in Gaza

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran calls on the Muslim world to remain vigilant in supporting Palestine, condemns Western powers for backing Israel’s actions in Gaza, and urges a unified international response to the ongoing genocide.

Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, has urged the Muslim world to remain alert and ensure that the Palestinian cause does not fade from global attention.

He emphasized the need for resistance against the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian Leader made these comments during a meeting with a large group of workers from across the country in Tehran on Saturday.

“The biased policies that are being implemented in the world today against nations are aimed at making issues related to Palestine forgotten; Muslim nations should not allow this; they should not allow it to happen,” Sayyed Khamenei said.

He pointed out that various distractions, including rumors, statements, and unrelated issues, are being used to divert focus from the Palestinian cause, and this should not be permitted.

In light of the unwavering support from Western powers for Israel amid its brutal actions in Gaza, Sayyed Khamenei called on the international community to take a firm stand against the occupying regime and its supporters.

He emphasized that the atrocities being committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza and Palestine are too severe to ignore, calling for a unified global response.

“They must stand against the Zionist regime itself, and they must stand against the supporters of the Zionist regime,” he stressed.

Sayyed Khamenei also highlighted the role of the United States and its allies, particularly Britain, in the oppression of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza.

He explained that while these countries may occasionally make public statements that seem critical of Israel, they continue to provide direct support to the regime’s actions.

“The Americans, in the truest sense of the word, are providing support to the Israeli regime; now in the realm of politics, certain statements are made, and things are said that might lead people to think otherwise, but this is not the reality,” he stated.

He further noted that the Palestinian people in Gaza are not only resisting the Zionist regime but also facing direct opposition from powerful nations like the United States and Britain.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Saturday that 23 Palestinians were killed and 124 others injured in the last 24 hours due to continued Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Since the beginning of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023, the death toll has risen to 52,810, with 119,473 injuries recorded. In the period since March 18, 2025, the death toll has increased by 2,701, with 7,432 injuries.

On Wednesday, the UN’s human rights chief, Volker Turk, warned AFP that Israel’s plan to escalate its military offensive in Gaza represents a critical and dangerous moment for civilians trapped in the conflict zone.

“What we see is only more destruction, more hatred, more dehumanisation,” said Turk, stressing that “It’s a very dangerous moment for civilians.”

He also called for an immediate end to the war and for the lifting of Israel’s blockade on Gaza.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)