New Restrictions – What You Need to Know About Israel’s New Rules for NGOs in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s new visa and registration rules for aid organizations in Gaza and the West Bank have been condemned for politicizing humanitarian efforts and putting aid workers at risk.

A recent report by The Washington Post has shed light on Israel’s sweeping new visa and registration rules for international aid organizations operating in the Palestinian territories.

These new regulations are seen by many as part of Israel’s ongoing strategy to limit aid to Gaza and the West Bank, undermining humanitarian work and putting both local and international aid staff at significant risk.

Under these new measures, Israel has granted itself broad authority to reject the registration of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) providing assistance to Palestinians.

The criteria for rejection are wide-ranging and include whether an organization or its employees have ever supported a boycott of Israel, denied its existence “as a Jewish and democratic state,” or supported legal actions against Israeli citizens in international courts for actions carried out while serving in the military or security agencies.

One of the most concerning provisions of the new regulations, according to the report, requires NGOs to submit the names, contact details, and identification numbers of Palestinian staff. Israel argues this is necessary to vet employees for potential ties to militants. However, humanitarian groups have strongly criticized this requirement.

A relief worker based in Jerusalem, who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation by Israeli authorities, told the Post that the provision is “highly problematic” and noted that it could put aid workers at risk, particularly as more than 300 humanitarian personnel have been killed during the ongoing conflict, the majority of them Palestinians.

Humanitarian organizations have long been vital in Gaza, providing essential services such as medical aid, food distribution, and infrastructure support. However, these new regulations come as part of a broader Israeli effort to restrict the flow of aid into Gaza and curtail the ability of humanitarian groups to operate freely.

Israel’s defense ministry, in introducing these changes, claimed that the new regulations would streamline older procedures that were hindered by the pandemic and the ongoing war. Yet, this move is seen by many as a strategic attempt to further control and restrict international aid.

Israel has repeatedly accused humanitarian organizations of diverting aid to the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas. Although such claims have been denied by aid agencies, Israeli officials have used these allegations to justify further restrictions.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a halt to the entry of food, fuel, and other supplies into Gaza, claiming the move was necessary to pressure Hamas to release Israeli captives. However, humanitarian groups argue that this decision exacerbates the crisis in Gaza, where more than 160,000 Palestinians have either been killed or wounded since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal campaign.

Michael Sfard, a prominent human rights lawyer based in Tel Aviv, criticized, in comments to the Post, the new committee overseeing the registration of aid groups. “This is not a committee that understands, even slightly, anything about Israel’s humanitarian obligations under international law,” he stated.

Under international law, Israel is the occupying power in both Gaza and the West Bank and has an obligation to ensure the free flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population. This obligation has been reaffirmed by the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Israel to take immediate action to ensure sufficient humanitarian assistance and protect Palestinians from further harm.

The Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA), a forum representing more than 80 NGOs working in the Palestinian territories, filed a legal challenge. However, Israel’s High Court recently rejected their appeal, upholding the new system. This decision has raised concerns that many organizations, including prominent international NGOs, could be forced to withdraw from Gaza if they are unable or unwilling to comply with the new requirements.

Aid groups such as Oxfam and Save the Children have been vocal in their condemnation of Israel’s actions. Oxfam has called the decision to block aid to Gaza a “reckless act of collective punishment,” prohibited under international humanitarian law. Save the Children described Israel’s decision as a “death sentence for Gaza’s children,” while medical organization Doctors Without Borders accused Israel of using “aid as a negotiation tool.”

In addition to the logistical challenges posed by these new regulations, aid organizations are now grappling with the ethical dilemma of how to continue their work in Gaza under these conditions. Some fear that the politicization of aid could undermine the neutrality and integrity of humanitarian efforts.

Sean Carroll, president of the American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera), expressed concern that the new rules might force organizations to reconsider their presence in Gaza. “It could force some, and maybe even all, organizations to say ‘we cannot operate under these conditions,’ which would not be good for anyone,” he stated.

(Washington Post, PC, Al-Mayadeen)