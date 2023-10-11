UPDATE: Palestinian Ministry of Health: The number of Palestinians shot and killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank since Saturday has risen to 21.

The ministry added in a statement made at dawn on Wednesday that in addition to those killed, about 130 people have been wounded by Israeli bullets in the West Bank during the same period.

While the Israeli bloodbath continues unbated in Gaza, more Palestinians continue to be killed by the Israeli military and police in the West Bank.

They include two Palestinian youth who were killed Tuesday night by Israeli occupation police during confrontations that broke out in the East Jerusalem town of Silwan.

The correspondent for the Palestinian news agency, WAFA said that two young men were shot dead by the occupation police during confrontations in the Ain Al-Loza neighborhood in the town of Silwan. They were identified as Abdel-Rahman Faraj, and Ali Abasi.

He pointed out that the occupation police shot directly at the two young men, wounding them and leaving them bleeding to death.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces also stormed the Ras al-Amoud neighborhood and fired live bullets at citizens and their homes, triggering confrontations with the residents.

In the town of Al-Issawiya, north of occupied Jerusalem, confrontations broke out with the Israeli occupation forces, after they stormed the town, during which they targeted Palestinian citizens with bullets and set up military checkpoints.

Killed in Jenin

Meanwhile two Palestinian youths were killed, and two others injured, including one seriously, by Israeli forces during confrontations that erupted at al-Jalama military checkpoint to the north of Jenin.

Mahmoud Saba’neh, 21, and Ahmad Saba’neh 25, both from Jenin’s town of Qabatia, were shot and injured by Israeli forces’ live ammunition.

Mahmoud succumbed to his critical wounds before reaching the hospital, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and Ahmad succumbed to his critical injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.

Since the start of the war between Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and Israel on October 9, many Palestinians were killed and wounded in various parts of the West Bank.

Killed at Funeral

On Tuesday afternoon, Israeli soldiers killed a young Palestinian man during the funeral procession of another Palestinian the soldiers had killed earlier in Beit Ummar, north of Al-Khalil (Hebron), International Middle East Media Center reported.

Medical sources at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron said the soldiers killed Ahmad Awad, 20, from Beit Ummar.

The youth was killed after the army attacked the funeral procession of Montaser Abdul-Hamid Za’aqeeq, 31.

Earlier, another Palestinian was buried. Mahmoud Khmayyes, 18 years old, had died from wounds after being shot by the soldiers, IMEMC also said.

