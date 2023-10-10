They Kill Journalists: Palestine Chronicle Reporters Attend Funeral of Colleagues in Gaza – PHOTOS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least six Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli forces in the first three days of war between the Palestinian Resistance and Israel.

They include journalist Saeed al-Taweel, editor of the news website Al-Khamsa.

Two other journalists, Mohammed Subeh and Hisham al-Nawajeh, were killed alongside al-Taweel in an Israeli bombing that targeted a civilian building in Gaza on Tuesday.

Al-Nawajeh had survived the initial attack but later died in the intensive care room at Al-Shifa Hospital, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Al-Taweel and Subeh were buried at a hospital in Gaza City.

The three other journalists who were killed by Israel are Ibrahim Mohammed Lafi, Mohammed Jargoun, and Mohammed Saleh.

The three were shot dead by Israeli troops.

Palestine Chronicle correspondents in Gaza attended the funeral of their colleagues, al-Taweel and Subeh. They sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)