Israel is Outraged because BBC Anchor Asked and Followed up on This Question

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A BBC news anchor sparked outrage among Israeli and pro-Israeli occupation circles after she asked former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the killing of children in Jenin.

“The Israeli military are calling this a military operation, but we now know that young people are being killed, four of them under 18. Is that really what the military set out to do, to kill people between the ages of 16 and 18?” Anjana Gadgil asked.

The interview aired on Tuesday, as the Israeli occupation army carried out a massive invasion that resulted in the killing and wounding of scores of Palestinians in Jenin and the destruction of much of the Jenin refugee camp.

“On the contrary, in fact all 11 killed are fighters. The truth is that there are young terrorists who have decided to take up arms, and this is their responsibility,” Bennett, a rightwing politician answered. “Terrorists, but children. The Israeli forces are happy to kill children?” Gadgil answered. “You know it’s quite remarkable that you’d say that, because they’re killing us,” Bennett claimed. “We’re not talking about that. The UN have defined them as children,” she said.

The fact that Gadgil insisted on her point, raised the ire of pro-Israel and Zionist organizations in the UK and Israel.

Following the interview, supporters of Israel and pro-Israel organizations in Britain launched a campaign against the presenter, accusing her of bias and violating the channel’s rules of neutrality, Aljazeera Arabic reported.

A formal complaint was made against Gadgil who was later forced to formally apologize.

Here is the exchange between the British journalist and the right-wing Israeli politician.

(The Palestine Chronicle)