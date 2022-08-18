Killing Innocence: A Vigil for the Jabaliya Children Martyrs (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Holding placards with phrases such as “They Killed Childhood”, and “They Assassinated the Innocence”, children and their families in Gaza held a vigil near the graves of Palestinian children who were killed in Israeli military strikes in the latest Israeli war on Gaza.

Israel bombed Gaza for three days, starting on August 5, killing 49 Palestinians and wounding over 360 more. 17 of those killed were reportedly children.

Five of the children were killed in a single strike in the Jabaliya refugee camp. Initially, the Israeli military denied responsibility for the killing of the five children.

On Tuesday, however, the Israeli military admitted that it was behind the killing, which ended the lives of Jamil Ihab Nijm (13), Jamil Nijm al-Din Nijm (4), Hamid Nijm (16), Mohammed Salah Nijm (17) and Nazmi Fayez Abu Karsh (14).

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)