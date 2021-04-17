Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Air Raids on Besieged Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

Two people were injured early this morning in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip as several areas were hit with missiles, destroying the sites and causing damage to civilian homes, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli warplanes fired three missiles at a location in the south of the Gaza Strip, injuring two people and destroying the site as fire broke out in it.

URGENT: #GazaUnderAttack For The Second Night In A Row, During Ramadan. Massive Israeli strikes targeted near Rafah and Gaza City. The cries of children in this video, who should be sleeping and happy during the holy month are truly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/VpelWpZUmy — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) April 17, 2021

Missiles were also fired at an open agricultural land between Rafah and Khan Younis.

Warplanes also fired missiles at locations in the central and northern Gaza Strip, destroying them and causing damage to nearby civilian homes. There were no reports of injuries.

For the second night in a row israli forces bombed Gaza.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/Duentz6zCb — SueHsy #BDS💙 (@Thehopper7) April 17, 2021

Israel claims the attacks came after a projectile was fired from Gaza last night and fell in an open area in southern Israel without causing any damage or harm.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)