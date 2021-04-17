Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Air Raids on Besieged Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

April 17, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: Supplied)

Two people were injured early this morning in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip as several areas were hit with missiles, destroying the sites and causing damage to civilian homes, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli warplanes fired three missiles at a location in the south of the Gaza Strip, injuring two people and destroying the site as fire broke out in it.

Missiles were also fired at an open agricultural land between Rafah and Khan Younis.

Warplanes also fired missiles at locations in the central and northern Gaza Strip, destroying them and causing damage to nearby civilian homes. There were no reports of injuries.

Israel claims the attacks came after a projectile was fired from Gaza last night and fell in an open area in southern Israel without causing any damage or harm.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.