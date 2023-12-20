‘Darkness and Pain’ – Voices from under the Gaza Rubble

By Abdallah Aljamal – Gaza

In its continued efforts to create platforms for Palestinian voices in Gaza to convey to the world the reality of the ongoing Israel war, the Palestine Chronicle recorded the testimony of Yasin Al-Assar.

Al-Assar described the tragedy his family experienced when their home was bombed by the Israeli army in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

“Our five-story home was targeted and bombarded by the occupation forces. I was sitting with my family, including my in-laws and their children. My daughter Shaima, the bride, and her husband also came to visit. In moments, the occupation killed everyone. I survived with my daughter Maria, and my sons Ahmed and Mohammed.

“Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, we have been living through all stages of war. We have suffered the loss of many loved ones, we’ve endured siege, war, and bombardment. We haven’t been able to sleep due to the intensity of Israeli shelling.

“I tried to protect my family, but the occupation separated us. Like all fathers in Gaza, all I wanted was to protect my family. I did all I could in my power to provide for them despite the intense shelling. I tried to shield them from the bombardment, but the occupation’s missiles separated us. I have lost so much in the bombing.

“I was serving coffee to everyone in the house, sitting among them. Suddenly, we were bombed, and everyone in the house started reciting the Shahada. The sounds of children’s cries and screams filled the air. Darkness and pain prevailed everywhere.

“My body was trapped under the rubble, and I remained for over an hour and a half, choking from the gunpowder and dust. I shouted loudly to neighbors, civil defense, and ambulance crews, but no one heard me.

“After about an hour and a half, as I felt I was suffocating, my neighbor saw me in the rubble. My legs were completely buried. Volunteers struggled for over half an hour to dig me out and then finally I emerged from the bombing injured.

“My daughter Maria remained under the rubble for 24 hours. I thought I had lost my entire family, but my sons Mohammed and Ahmed were outside the house just moments before the bombing, buying some necessities. The bombing occurred meters away from them. My 20-year-old son, Mohammed, was sleeping in the hospital with his injured uncle.

“While my two-year-old daughter Maria was with us at home, she experienced all the stages of the bombing. Rescue teams managed to extract her from under the rubble after 24 hours.

“Maria and her cousin remained under the rubble for about 24 hours, and they suffered greatly. They would wake up, scream in extreme terror, lose consciousness, regain consciousness, scream again, and then lose consciousness again. This continued this way until civil defense teams were able to reach them. They were rescued and both endured significant injuries.

“My daughter Maria survived the bombing but she has lost her mother, 11 siblings, and relatives. Maria will live the rest of her life as an orphan without her mother and loved ones. This crime will remain a witness to the continuous crimes of the occupation since the occupation of Palestine 75 years ago.

“God willing, we will liberate Palestine soon.”