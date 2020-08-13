8-Year-Old Palestinian Child Dies from Coronavirus in Hebron

An eight-year-old Palestinian child from the West Bank town of Idna outside of Hebron (Al-Khalil), died last night from the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has said.

He was reported to have been suffering from serious health issues including asthma and congenital heart defects.

Palestine is currently under a state of emergency to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, while also easing its lockdown, declared the Palestinian government earlier this month.

According to the Wafa news agency, Hebron has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in the occupied West Bank, with 107 of the new cases being recorded in the district today and 149 in East Jerusalem.

A beautiful image from Hebron – Palestinian Jihad Al-Suwaiti climbed the hospital walls each day to see his mum who was dying of cancer & Coronavirus. Hebron is a wonderful city that endures Israel's brutal occupation & settler violence, & now COVID-19 https://t.co/K5F7MSDpxK pic.twitter.com/2AtJAUoCx7 — Joseph Willits (@josephwillits) July 21, 2020

The Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said that 32 new infections and 1022 recoveries were confirmed in Palestine in the past 24 hours.

She added that due to the Israeli occupation, patients in the occupied West Bank and Gaza are required to obtain medical permits to access Jerusalem’s hospitals.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)