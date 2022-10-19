Kuwait National Assembly Elects Pro-Palestine Lawmaker as Speaker

The Kuwaiti National Assembly elected on Tuesday pro-Palestine lawmaker Ahmed al-Saadoun as the new speaker, local media reported.

Al-Saadoun, 88, has been named as Kuwait’s speaker of parliament after no lawmaker contested his candidacy.

Under Kuwait’s constitution, he will hold the post until the end of the National Assembly’s four-year term.

Al-Saadoun previously held the position in 1985, 1992, and 1996. He was elected as a member of the National Assembly for ten consecutive terms since 1975.

He also served as president of the Kuwait Football Association from 1968-1976 as well as vice president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) from 1974-1982.

As head of the Kuwaiti Football Association, al-Saadoun rallied support from the AFC member states which culminated in expelling Israel in September 1974.

Commenting on al-Saadoun’s election, Kuwaiti activist Tariq Al-Shayaa, said Kuwait, at all official and popular levels, is reiterating that its primary cause is the Palestinian cause and that it does not forget Palestine or the Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)