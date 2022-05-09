Kuwait Warns against Israeli Plans to Build 4,000 New Settlement Units

Kuwait on Sunday warned of the consequences of Israel’s plans to expand illegal Jewish settlements built in occupied Palestinian territories, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, Kuwait warned against the repercussions of building 4,000 new settlement units announced by the Israeli authorities last week.

The United Nations (UN) on Friday called for Israeli authorities to cancel the court’s ruling to evict 1,300 Palestinians in the Masafer Yatta area. Read in detail https://t.co/ui2oAXyw5n pic.twitter.com/eYjqhLDxQv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Gulf State warned Israel against the demolition of 12 Palestinian villages in the occupied southern Hebron Hills and displacing thousands of Palestinian residents.

Kuwait reiterated that building and expanding illegal Israeli settlements “is considered a flagrant violation of international law and international resolutions.”

Israel’s top court authorized the army on Wednesday to forcibly expel the residents of Masafer Yatta communities in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil). Read more on the link https://t.co/b0Z38Qr0tl pic.twitter.com/54AS82jicg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 8, 2022

It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibility regarding the Israeli violations of international law and international legitimacy.

Kuwait reiterated its support for the Palestinians and their rights, including the right to have their own independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)