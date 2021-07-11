Jewish Settlers Brutally Attack, Wound Palestinian Child in Hebron

July 11, 2021
Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

A Palestinian child sustained injuries today after being attacked with stones by extremist Jewish settlers in the village of Al-Tuba, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Rateb Jabour, a local anti-settlement activist, told WAFA that a group of settlers from the illegal settlements of Maon and Havat Maon assaulted 14-year-old Essa Awad while grazing a herd of sheep in the village, causing him moderate injuries.

The village is part of Masafer Yatta, a collection of about 19 hamlets that have been a frequent target of almost daily assaults by the Israeli military and settlers, who wish to empty the area of its Palestinian population for settlement expansion purposes.

Almost every day, attacks by the Israeli occupation forces or settlers on Palestinians are reported in the area.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

