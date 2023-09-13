Israel Postpones Ahmed Manasra’s Court Session despite Deteriorating Health Condition

Israeli authorities decided to postpone the trial session of Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra until September 20, despite his deteriorating health condition, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said in a statement that the session was held in the presence of the defense team, two lawyers from the Adalah Center, his family, the Physicians for Human Rights Foundation, and representatives of foreign consulates and embassies.

Manasra’s lawyer, Khaled Zabarqa, pointed out that Manasra’s health and psychological condition have been getting worse compared to previous months, explaining that at the beginning of the session, the defense team was informed that the prisoner could not be present.

However, after demands and insistence from the defense team on his presence, Manasra was brought to court.

Manasra, who was arrested at the age of 13 in 2015 after being run over by an Israeli police vehicle and beaten on the head by Jewish settlers, suffers from severe psychological damage due to his detention, lack of medical treatment, and isolation.

He is being held in the isolation section of the Eishel prison in the Naqab desert.

The drama of Ahmad Manasra, who has been imprisoned since the age of 13 after she was crushed and drenched in blood by an Israeli patrol vehicle in 2015#SahabatPalestina_ID#FreePalestine#ForeverPalestine pic.twitter.com/CYnDIaQsO9 — northerner (@Half_Missing_) September 6, 2023

Local and international bodies have called for Manasra’s release, to no avail.

“Ahmad Manasra has been held in prolonged solitary confinement since the beginning of November 2021, in violation of the absolute prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment,” Amnesty International said in a report.

“Israel continues to perpetrate widespread as well as systematic human rights violations against Palestinians, including children, against a backdrop of decades of state-sponsored discrimination, segregation and persecution,” the human rights group added.

(PC, WAFA)