Latest Israeli Aggression on Syria Kills One Soldier; Most Missiles Intercepted

Syrian air defenses shot down “most of” the incoming missiles that were reportedly launched by Israel from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights in a fresh attack on the country’s territory, Syria’s state media reported.

The Israeli military reportedly pummeled several areas in southern Syria with missiles shortly after midnight on Thursday local time, Syria’s state SANA news agency reported, citing military officials.

The Syrian air defenses were scrambled to repel the attack and intercepted the majority of the missiles launched from the direction of the Golan Heights, the agency said.

“Our air defenses responded to an Israeli aggression that targeted some points in the southern region and shot down most of the hostile missiles,” the military source said.

However, the strike has led to the killing of one Syrian soldier and inflicted “material losses,” according to SANA.

Israel routinely bombards the Syrian territory in mostly overnight raids at the pretext of targeting Iranian positions there. Earlier this month, the Syrian port near the city of Latakia was targeted in yet another suspected Israeli raid that sparked a major blaze at a portside storage area.

The attacks which are rarely acknowledged by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have led to multiple civilian casualties throughout the years. Just last month at least two Syrian civilians were killed and six soldiers were injured in an alleged Israeli missile strike believed to be carried out from Lebanese airspace.

(RT, PC)