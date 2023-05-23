Israeli Occupation Forces Blow up House of Slain Palestinian near Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces blew up on Tuesday the family apartment of the slain Palestinian youth Mutaz Khawaja in the village of Ni’lin, west of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The targeted house is located on the second floor of a residential building consisting of four floors. It’s 120 square meters in area and is inhabited by five people.

A large Israeli military unit consisting of 50 vehicles raided Ni’lin late at night, surrounded a number of houses, including Khawaja’s building, and forced its residents out before proceeding to detonate it.

Israeli occupation forces blow up the family house of slain Palestinian Mutaz Khawaja, in the town of Ni'lin, on Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/Hqpa5yUZnq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 23, 2023

As a result, confrontations sparked between Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets and sound and toxic gas bombs, injuring two people in the hand and shoulder.

Khawaja carried out a shooting attack that resulted in the killing of one Israeli and the injury of others in central Tel Aviv before being killed by Israeli forces.

Confrontations sparked between Palestinian residents and Israeli soldiers as occupation forces demolished the family house of Mutaz Khawaja in the village of Ni'lin, near Ramallah. (Video: via WAFA) pic.twitter.com/2OHaGmaJpD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 23, 2023

The Tel Aviv attack followed an Israeli raid in the Jenin area that left three Palestinians dead that same day.

(WAFA, PC)