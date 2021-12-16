Palestinian Mother of a 5-Year-Old Child Rearrested under Administrative Order

Shurouq al-Badan, 27, a Palestinian mother from Bethlehem, was arrested for the third time in less than two years, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA reported the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) as saying that Badan was first detained in 2019 and spent one year in administrative detention without charge or trial.

The Society identified eleven Palestinian mothers in Israeli prisons: Israa Jaabees, Fadwa Hamadeh, Amani Al-Hashem, Helwa Hamamra, Nasreen Hassan, Inas Asafra, Khaleda Jarrar, Aya Al-Khatib, Iman Al-Awar, Khitam Al-Sa'afin, and Shurouq Al-Badan.https://t.co/BgrhEXi52e — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) March 7, 2021

She was re-detained in September of last year and spent another six months in administrative detention before being released in May, only to be detained again on December 8 and then slammed with a four-month administrative detention order for her political activity against the Israeli occupation.

The PPS said Badan, one of 32 Palestinian women held in Damon prison, are subjected to very harsh conditions and have to spend most of their days in damp and humid rooms, particularly in the winter season, and are constantly monitored through surveillance cameras.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)