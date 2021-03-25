Leading Hamas Member in West Bank, Omar Barghouti, Passes away

March 25, 2021
Leading Hamas member in the West Bank Omar Barghouti and his grandchildren. (Photo: via Hayat.ps)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following a month of struggle against the COVID-19 disease, freed Palestinian prisoner and highly-respected leader within the Islamic movement in the West Bank, Omar Barghouti, passed away in a Ramallah hospital on Thursday.

Barghouti – not to be confused with leading Palestinian activist in the BDS movement, Omar Barghouti – arrived at a Ramallah hospital a day earlier after a sudden deterioration in his condition, the Ma’an news agency reported. 

He passed away a day later. 

One of the leading members of the Hamas movement in the West Bank, Barghouti is from the village of Kobar, near Ramallah.

Israeli Forces Arrest Hamas Members in West Bank ahead of Palestinian Elections

Barghouti and his family have endured much hardship under the Israeli occupation. His son, Saleh, was killed by Israel two years ago. Another son, Asem, is currently serving a life sentence in an Israeli prison.

Omar Barghouti himself served 27 years in various Israeli prisons due to his anti-occupation activities. Moreover, several homes belonging to the family were demolished by the Israeli army throughout the years and Barghouti’s wife was herself arrested. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

