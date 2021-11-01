Israeli Woman Arrested Three Times for Refusing to Join Israeli Army

November 1, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli citizen Shahar Perets was arrested for refusing to join the Israeli army. (Photo: video Grab)

Israeli citizen Shahar Perets has served her third term in jail for refusing to join the Israeli military, the BBC reported.

In an email sent out to supporters of refuser network Mesarvot between jail sentences, Perets said she just spent her 19th birthday behind bars.

Describing the conditions in prison, Perets said she was deprived of writing down her thoughts and experiences by prison guards, with access to a pen for sometimes only ten minutes per day.

“The military does not want me to write, speak or share my thoughts. They are trying to silence me,” Perets said, adding:

“The silencing of political refusers is a small part of a more violent pattern of behavior – The silencing of the Palestinian struggle for human rights in the West Bank and Gaza.”

In an interview with the BBC, it was revealed that her parents fully supported her decision to refuse.

“Some people call me a traitor or say I don’t care about my people, different names,” she told the BBC.

“I decided to refuse to join the army because I am not willing to take part in the oppression of millions of people who live in the West Bank and Gaza.”

Under international law, the right to conscientious objection to military service is based on Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion or belief.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.