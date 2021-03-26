PA Prime Minister Welcomes US Financial Aid to PA

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh welcomed on Thursday the announcement of US financial aid to the Palestinian Authority to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shtayyeh described the US financial assistance in a press statement as “an important step in the right direction to reshape the relationship with the U.S. administration, which had stopped during Trump’s term in the White House, following his positions on the Palestinian question in violation of the resolutions of international legitimacy.”

After several U.S. lawmakers urged the Biden administration to pressure Israel into fulfilling its obligation to vaccinate all Palestinians, the US has announced it will send $15 million in COVID aid to Palestine, shielding Israel from responsibility. https://t.co/brKd7ZwB6l pic.twitter.com/60qovgCIOb — IMEU (@theIMEU) March 25, 2021

Shtayyeh made his remarks following the announcement by the US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield that Washington will send $15 million in COVID-related humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

The financial package will be the first to be transferred under US President Joe Biden’s administration, which has vowed to restore financial aid to the Palestinian people that was entirely cut off by former president Donald Trump.

“The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing these funds to address the most urgent, life-saving humanitarian needs in the West Bank and Gaza. With this assistance, USAID is supporting Catholic Relief Services’ COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and affected communities throughout the West Bank and Gaza,” Thomas-Greenfield said in an address to the UN Security Council’s monthly meeting Mideast meeting.

“This assistance is also supporting emergency food assistance programming in communities facing food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This small step in advancing the well-being of the Palestinian people is fully in keeping with American values,” she added.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)