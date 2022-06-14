Lebanon Rejects Israeli War Threats over Maritime Gas Dispute

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has expressed his country’s complete rejection of Israeli threats after Israel’s army chief warned of a devastating war, in light of heightening tensions over a maritime gas dispute, The New Arab reported.

“The Israeli enemy is acting in violation of international laws and resolutions, taking advantage of the international community’s silence about its violations of Security Council resolutions,” Aoun said as he met a delegation of independent lawmakers at the Baabda Presidential Palace on Monday.

🇱🇧 Lebanese President Michael Aoun warned Israel, against the move to produce gas from the disputed Karish fields off its coast, saying that this “constitutes a provocation and a hostile act.” #Lebanon #Israelhttps://t.co/9diY6GYBac — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) June 7, 2022

Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi warned on Sunday that the next war in Lebanon would be like no other, warning of an unprecedented bombing of the crisis-stricken country.

Kochavi added that the Israeli army had pinned thousands of targets belonging to “the enemy.”

Aoun stressed that making compromises to invest in Lebanon’s oil and gas wealth was out of the question, amid reports which say that Beirut was willing to make compromises to end the dispute with its long-time foe.

He spoke of pressures that Lebanon is facing to prevent it from investing its oil and gas wealth, without saying from which side.

#Lebanon plans to begin explorations for natural gas and oil in the coming months.

Lebanense President Michael Aoun said Monday that #Israel’s decision to start oil and gas explorations in disputed waters known as Block 72 is “extremely dangerous,”

📸 pic.twitter.com/49kQ8qidHi — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) June 29, 2020

He also denied any link between the gas dispute with Israel and the plan to import gas and electricity from Egypt and Jordan or talks with the International Monetary Fund.

The Lebanese government announced plans to buy gas and electricity from Egypt and Jordan last year to help with its energy needs, but this is yet to materialize.

