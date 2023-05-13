LIVE BLOG: Israeli War on Gaza Continues, Raids on West Bank

Many Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded as a result of a massive Israeli military attack starting early on Tuesday.

Saturday, May 12, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

Governmental media office in Gaza: 15 housing units were completely destroyed, 940 housing units were damaged, of which 49 are now unhabitable.

Governmental media office in Gaza: 15 housing units were completely destroyed, 940 housing units were damaged, of which 49 are now unhabitable.

Two Palestinians were killed in the Israeli army raid of the Balata refugee camp, in Nablus. Three others were injured to the neck, abdomen, and thigh.

Two Palestinians were killed in the Israeli army raid of the Balata refugee camp, in Nablus. Three others were injured to the neck, abdomen, and thigh.

Saturday, May 12, 8:15 am (GMT +3)

Israeli warplanes carry out raids in northern Gaza.

Israeli warplanes carry out raids in northern Gaza.

Saturday, May 12, 5:15 am (GMT +3)

Israeli media: Sirens sounded in Ashkelon and other Israeli areas close to the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

