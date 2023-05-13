LIVE BLOG: Israeli War on Gaza Continues, Raids on West Bank

A little girl stands in front of the ruins of her house, destroyed by an Israeli raid on besieged Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Many Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded as a result of a massive Israeli military attack starting early on Tuesday. 

Saturday, May 12, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

Governmental media office in Gaza: 15 housing units were completely destroyed, 940 housing units were damaged, of which 49 are now unhabitable.

Saturday, May 12, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

Two Palestinians were killed in the Israeli army raid of the Balata refugee camp, in Nablus. Three others were injured to the neck, abdomen, and thigh.

Saturday, May 12, 8:15 am (GMT +3)

Israeli warplanes carry out raids in northern Gaza.

Saturday, May 12, 5:15 am (GMT +3)

Israeli media: Sirens sounded in Ashkelon and other Israeli areas close to the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

