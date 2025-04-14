‘Like the Kids from Palestine’: Green Day Stands with Gaza at Coachella

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

American rock band Green Day used their headline performance at Coachella on Saturday night to deliver a powerful political message, drawing attention to the suffering of Palestinian children in Gaza.

During their performance of “Jesus of Suburbia,” a track from their 2004 album American Idiot, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong altered the original lyrics to reflect the ongoing Israeli genocidal assault.

Instead of the line “Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized,” Armstrong sang, “Runnin’ away from pain, like the kids from Palestine / Tales from another broken home.”

The change was a clear expression of solidarity with Palestinian civilians, particularly the children bearing the brunt of Israel’s months-long bombardment.

This is not the first time the Grammy-winning punk band has taken a public stand on the issue.

In February, during a concert in Malaysia, Armstrong draped a Palestinian flag over his shoulder while on stage, in solidarity with the besieged population of Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins. Additionally, over 116,000 have been wounded, while 14,000 remain missing.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)