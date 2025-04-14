10 Freed Gaza Detainees Hospitalized after Torture as Israel Kills Family in Khan Yunis

Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured Monday as Israel released prisoners in critical condition and bombed residential areas across Gaza.

Israel released 10 Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip on Monday, who were in poor health after being arrested six months ago during the ongoing genocide being perpetrated by Tel Aviv for over a year and a half.

According to the Prisoners’ Information Office, the released prisoners were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, in critical condition due to the torture they endured in Israeli prisons.

The prisoners were arrested around six months ago during Israel’s siege of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza. They were freed through the Kissufim Gate, located in the separation fence east of Khan Yunis, and were transported in Red Cross vehicles to the hospital.

In a separate development, Israel released 80 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday from various parts of Gaza, who were also in dire health and psychological conditions. This release was part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which began on January 19.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for dozens of living and deceased Israeli prisoners, with the exchange occurring in batches. However, on March 18, Israel violated the agreement, resuming its genocidal actions against Gaza.

Nine released prisoners arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip after months of detention in Israeli occupation prisons. pic.twitter.com/054ul0sniW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 14, 2025

Family Targeted in Khan Yunis

Meanwhile, five members of the same family have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, in a repeat of an airstrike which killed six brothers of another family on Sunday.

In the latest airstrike on Monday, the home of the Qudaih family was struck at dawn in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, the Al Jazeera Arabic news site reported.

In the same town, a sixth Palestinian was killed and others wounded after an Israeli drone targeted a gathering.

Six Brothers Killed

On Sunday, an Israeli aircraft targeted a vehicle in the Deir al-Balah area of the central Gaza Strip, killing six brothers. The siblings were on their way to help displaced Palestinians as part of their volunteer work at a humanitarian organization.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent on Monday also reported continued Israeli air and artillery bombardment of several areas in Khan Yunis, with artillery shelling concentrated on the eastern and southern towns of the city and targeting the tents of displaced people.

Another tragedy caused by the Israeli #Genocide in Gaza

Ibrahim Abu mhady lost all his 6 sons in one Israeli air strike in Deir Albalah .

Can you imagine losing all your children in one attack? pic.twitter.com/mGHqFmqAjw — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) April 13, 2025

Rafah Attacks

In the southern Gaza Strip, the occupation forces continued their invasion and siege of the town of Rafah.

According to the report, two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Rafah. A Palestinian fisherman was also injured by Israeli gunfire.

Israeli occupation forces also carried out bombing operations in the northern areas of Rafah on Monday.

‼️CEASEFIRE ‼️Happening right now in #Gazagenocide. Huge deafening explosions are heard in Khan Younis.

Sounds of buildings being blown up between Rafah and Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/Y1dsBi1frS — Yvonne “Newcastle 🏆” Ridley (@yvonneridley) April 14, 2025

In the north, an Al Jazeera correspondent confirmed that two Palestinians were injured by Israeli drone fire in the Ezbet Abd Rabbo area, east of Jabalia al-Balad.

Three Palestinians were also reported killed and others were injured in Israeli shelling of the Al-Sha’af area in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Rafah 13.04.2025 |Israeli soldier in a D9 company flattens homes of displaced Palestinian families & captioning it “If I don’t have a Seder night, neither do Gazans.” pic.twitter.com/d7GjDP2dXc — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 14, 2025

Medical sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that 40 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Sunday in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Resistance Operations

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, said its fighters managed to snipe an Israeli soldier who was on top of Al-Muntar Hill in the Shejaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to Al Jazeera.

It also said it fired a barrage of rockets at Israeli forces advancing east of the Netzarim axis.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that its fighters killed and wounded an Israeli force after they detonated a booby-trapped house which soldiers had infiltrated in the Abu al-Rus area east of Rafah.

In response, the Israeli occupation army said it had attacked more than 90 targets across Gaza over the past two days.

The army claimed that it was continuing the ground operation against new targets in southern Gaza.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

Israel’s renewed military assault on Gaza on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Day 556 Follow: Crisis deepens within the Israeli army amid growing reports of a fighter shortage. Meanwhile, Israeli shelling kills and injures civilians in Khan Yunis.

Follow our LIVE BLOG for real – timefor real-time updates.https://t.co/228my3gu5U pic.twitter.com/1Tm3Dg0QlA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 14, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins. Additionally, over 116,000 have been wounded, while 14,000 remain missing.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)