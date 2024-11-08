LIVE BLOG: 70% of Gaza Victims are Children, Women | Israeli Officer Killed in Lebanon – Day 399

By staff
The UN Human Rights Office said in a statement that 70 percent of verified victims in Gaza are women and children.
The Israeli army admitted that an officer succumbed to the wounds he sustained during fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,469 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,561 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Forces in Margaliot
HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a gathering of Israeli army forces in the Margaliot settlement in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets, after Israel promised residents of the north that they would soon return to their homes.
No Signs of Missing Persons in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM POLICE: There are no indications of kidnappings or missing persons in the events that followed the soccer match on Thursday night.
Al-Qassam Announces New Operation
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We inflicted casualties on the occupation forces after an Israeli vehicle was ambushed with explosive devices inside the eastern neighborhood of Jenin in the West Bank.
Returning Captives is My Priority - Katz
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER: Newly-appointed Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said during his inauguration ceremony that he will be a defender of the army and that returning the detainees will be his top priority.
Four Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others injured as a result of an Israeli targeting of a gathering in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Akka, Haifa Bay
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in Acre and Haifa Bay, northern Israel, for the third time since this morning.
Ireland to Join South Africa in ICJ Case
IRISH FM: We intend to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice.
Protection of Israeli Diplomats in Netherlands Enhanced
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Shin Bet decided to enhance the protection of senior Israeli diplomats in the Netherlands.
Mass Demonstrations in Amsterdam in Support of Palestine
AL-MAYADEEN: Mass demonstrations take to the streets of the Dutch capital in support of Palestine after police crackdown on Amsterdam University students.
Resistance Committees Comment on Netherlands Facts
RESISTANCE COMMITTEES: The clashes and the citizens’ resistance in the Netherlands to the Zionists express the anger that has come to reside in the minds and hearts of all citizens in Europe due to the Zionist crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.
70% of Gaza Victims Women, Children
UN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE: About 70% of the verified victims of the Gaza war were women and children.
Israeli Officer Killed in Southern Lebanon
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army admitted that an officer died of wounds he sustained two weeks ago in battles in southern Lebanon, without adding further details.
Iraqi Resistance Attacked Israeli Military Targets
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked military targets in northern Israel with drones.
Israeli Raids on Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the eastern areas of Gaza City.
2,700 Israelis Evacuated from Netherlands
ISRAELI MEDIA: 2,700 Israelis are waiting to be evacuated from the Dutch capital Amsterdam.
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv fans not only tore down Palestinian flags and chanted violent slogans against Arabs, but they also reportedly refused to respect the moment of silence held for the Valencia flood victims and intentionally interrupted it. pic.twitter.com/Y5BCAZt3Cc
Injured inJabaliya School
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the entrance to Halima al-Sa’diya School in Jabaliya al-Nazla.
Sirens Sound in Golan Settlement
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the settlement of Ramat Trump in the Golan Heights.
Six Palestinians Killed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house near Al-Mashtal Hotel, northwest of Gaza City.
Hezbollah Announces Operations
HEZBOLLAH:
We targeted the Ramat David base and airport, southeast of Haifa, with a qualitative missile barrage, after air raid sirens sounded in the area.
We targeted the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa with a qualitative missile barrage.
Raids on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft raided the towns of Kfardjal, Aitaroun, Maroun al-Ras, Kfar Sir, Shebaa, and the surroundings of the towns of Deir Kifa, Kfar Tibnit, and Naqoura in southern Lebanon.
Contact Lost with Three Israeli Hooligans in the Netherlands
ISRAELI FM: Contact has been lost with three Israeli hooligans following clashes in the city of Amsterdam.
Iran: We Confront Israel with Part of Our Capabilities
IRCG COMMANDER SALAMI: Israel entered the confrontation with all its capabilities and energies, while Tehran is confronting it with “part of its capabilities,” indicating the possibility of launching stronger strikes in light of the continued threat of an attack on Israel in response to its recent attack on Iran.
