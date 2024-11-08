LIVE BLOG: 70% of Gaza Victims are Children, Women | Israeli Officer Killed in Lebanon – Day 399

November 8, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Anas al-Sharif, via social media)

By staff

The UN Human Rights Office said in a statement that 70 percent of verified victims in Gaza are women and children. 

The Israeli army admitted that an officer succumbed to the wounds he sustained during fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,469 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,561 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Fri, Nov 8, 2:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Forces in Margaliot

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a gathering of Israeli army forces in the Margaliot settlement in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets, after Israel promised residents of the north that they would soon return to their homes.

Fri, Nov 8, 2:35 PM (Palestine Time)

No Signs of Missing Persons in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM POLICE: There are no indications of kidnappings or missing persons in the events that followed the soccer match on Thursday night.

Fri, Nov 8, 2:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Announces New Operation

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We inflicted casualties on the occupation forces after an Israeli vehicle was ambushed with explosive devices inside the eastern neighborhood of Jenin in the West Bank.

Fri, Nov 8, 2:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Returning Captives is My Priority - Katz

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER: Newly-appointed Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said during his inauguration ceremony that he will be a defender of the army and that returning the detainees will be his top priority.

Fri, Nov 8, 2:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others injured as a result of an Israeli targeting of a gathering in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 8, 2:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Akka, Haifa Bay

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in Acre and Haifa Bay, northern Israel, for the third time since this morning.

Fri, Nov 8, 12:03 PM (Palestine Time)

Ireland to Join South Africa in ICJ Case

IRISH FM: We intend to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice.

Fri, Nov 8, 12:03 PM (Palestine Time)

Protection of Israeli Diplomats in Netherlands Enhanced

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Shin Bet decided to enhance the protection of senior Israeli diplomats in the Netherlands.

Fri, Nov 8, 12:03 PM (Palestine Time)

Mass Demonstrations in Amsterdam in Support of Palestine

AL-MAYADEEN: Mass demonstrations take to the streets of the Dutch capital in support of Palestine after police crackdown on Amsterdam University students.

Fri, Nov 8, 12:03 PM (Palestine Time)

Resistance Committees Comment on Netherlands Facts

RESISTANCE COMMITTEES: The clashes and the citizens’ resistance in the Netherlands to the Zionists express the anger that has come to reside in the minds and hearts of all citizens in Europe due to the Zionist crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

70% of Gaza Victims Women, Children

UN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE: About 70% of the verified victims of the Gaza war were women and children.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Officer Killed in Southern Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army admitted that an officer died of wounds he sustained two weeks ago in battles in southern Lebanon, without adding further details.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Attacked Israeli Military Targets

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked military targets in northern Israel with drones.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the eastern areas of Gaza City.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

2,700 Israelis Evacuated from Netherlands

ISRAELI MEDIA: 2,700 Israelis are waiting to be evacuated from the Dutch capital Amsterdam.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured inJabaliya School

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the entrance to Halima al-Sa’diya School in Jabaliya al-Nazla.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Golan Settlement

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the settlement of Ramat Trump in the Golan Heights.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Six Palestinians Killed in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house near Al-Mashtal Hotel, northwest of Gaza City.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces Operations

HEZBOLLAH:

We targeted the Ramat David base and airport, southeast of Haifa, with a qualitative missile barrage, after air raid sirens sounded in the area.

We targeted the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa with a qualitative missile barrage.

 

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Raids on Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft raided the towns of Kfardjal, Aitaroun, Maroun al-Ras, Kfar Sir, Shebaa, and the surroundings of the towns of Deir Kifa, Kfar Tibnit, and Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Contact Lost with Three Israeli Hooligans in the Netherlands

ISRAELI FM: Contact has been lost with three Israeli hooligans following clashes in the city of Amsterdam.

Fri, Nov 8, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: We Confront Israel with Part of Our Capabilities

IRCG COMMANDER SALAMI: Israel entered the confrontation with all its capabilities and energies, while Tehran is confronting it with “part of its capabilities,” indicating the possibility of launching stronger strikes in light of the continued threat of an attack on Israel in response to its recent attack on Iran.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*