Battles Continue – New Resistance Videos Show Fierce Clashes in Jabaliya

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

New scenes from Gaza showed clashes between the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, and the Israeli army in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Footage broadcast by the Al-Qassam showed an Israeli soldier directly targeted inside a building, in addition to targeting and blowing up an Israeli personnel carrier.

Al-Qassam spokesman Abu Obeida said Friday that Qassam fighters targeted 100 military vehicles of the occupation within 10 days, stressing the Resistance’s readiness for a “long battle of attrition with the enemy.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the incursion axis east of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/ygytkGQYf0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2024

Clashes are also reported taking place east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, as well in in the refugee camp of Jabaliya in northern Gaza, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement said in a statement that it clashed with an Israeli military unit near the Martyr Imad Aqel Mosque in the Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The statement said that Israeli soldiers fell between dead and wounded because of a Palestinian Resistance ambush.

The military media of the Al-Quds Brigades published scenes from an Israeli QuadCopter drone, which it seized while carrying out intelligence missions over Gaza City.

Al-Quds Brigades shows footage of Israeli drones that were seized during an intelligence missions in the skies of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/99vFzQlwH6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2024

For its part, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades confirmed that it targeted a gathering of Israeli vehicles and soldiers east of Jabaliya with mortar shells.

The Israeli army acknowledged on Sunday, the death of an officer from serious injuries sustained in the ongoing battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

The occupation army said that the officer, a company commander in the “202nd Battalion” in the 35th Parachute Brigade was wounded on Wednesday.

The death toll of the Israeli army since the beginning of the war on October 7 has risen to 631, including 283 since the beginning of the ground military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli website Yedioth Ahronoth.

Palestinian Resistance, however, said that based on its well-documented operations in the Strip that the Israeli military hides the true extent of its losses.

(The Palestine Chronicle)