In a First since Start of Gaza War – Major Attack on US Military in Jordan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for a major attack on a US military base in Jordan. US said the number of casualties ‘may grow’.

Three US soldiers were killed and over 30 others were injured in a drone attack on an American military base in Jordan, CNN reported on Sunday, citing US officials.

According to the American news network, this is “the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war.”

The attack was reportedly carried out against Tower 22, a military outpost near the border with Syria.

“We know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” US President Joe Biden claimed, according to CNN.

“Have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” he reportedly added.

CNN reported that “It’s unclear why air defenses failed to intercept the drone, which appears to be the first known attack on Tower 22 since attacks on US and coalition forces began on October 17”.

US officials told the Associated Press that a large drone hit a US base used to assist Jordanian forces. AP cited a US official as saying that the number of soldiers wounded in the attack “may grow”.

The Washington Post quoted a senior official in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claiming responsibility for the drone attack on the American site.

“As we said before, if the US keeps supporting Israel, there will be escalations,” the official reportedly said, adding that “all the US interests in the region are legitimate targets and we don’t care about US’ threats to respond”.

A top Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, that the attack was an expected escalation, considering the US blind support of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The official said that Hamas has warned repeatedly that if Israel is not pressured to stop the war, the war will expand to the whole region.

(The Palestine Chronicle)