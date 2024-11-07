Hezbollah Escalates – Resistance Roundup – Day 398

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese group Hezbollah continued to target Israeli occupation gatherings at the frontlines, in addition to shelling northern settlements with dozens of rockets.

Within a single hour, Hezbollah has fired at least 50 rockets towards the Haifa area alone, the Israeli army confirmed in a statement.

For its part, Hezbollah said that it targeted a gathering of Israeli forces in the settlement of Hanita with rockets.

Fighters also targeted a gathering of the occupation army “at the gate of the Hermon site with a volley of rockets.”

The group reported that its fighters targeted a gathering of the occupation army forces in the settlement of Liman.

*Brigade Izzuddin Al Qassam menerbitkan Video terbaru.. Thaufanul Aqsha* pic.twitter.com/vmN3B2Iy4N — Herlini Amran (@herlini_amran) November 6, 2024

Within the same hour, Hezbollah fighters shelled with rockets a gathering of the occupation army forces in the settlement of Sa’ar, north of the city of Nahariya.

Hezbollah also targeted the settlement of Krayot, north of Haifa.

Israeli media reported that dozens of Hezbollah rockets were fired towards the western Galilee and Krayot.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded in Hanita and Mitsofah in the Western Galilee, in addition to Haifa, Krayot, Akka, Nahariya and its surroundings.

Sirens also sounded in Zarit, Shomera, Natoua and Shtula, as well as northeast of Hadera.

More Hezbollah statements of yet more rockets fired towards Israel continued to be made throughout the evening, with sirens sounding in large areas throughout northern Israel and other parts of the country.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Qassam fighters tell how they survived in a tunnel by a miracle from God, as they were trapped inside a tunnel for 21 days, and a spring of water burst forth for them from the ground! pic.twitter.com/uSffjMkIJW — Aყιƚα 🔻 (@Ayita_14) November 7, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades

Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist troop carrier and a D9 military bulldozer with two Al-Yassin 105 shells yesterday, Wednesday, in the vicinity of the western roundabout, Haret Al-Khazan in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a Ra’adiya explosive device on a zionist infantry force after it entered one of the buildings in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding them.

Hezbollah

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the gate of the Hermon site with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Liman with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Hanita settlement with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in Sa’ar settlement, north of the city of Nahariyya, with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Krayot north of the occupied city of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

HEZBOLLAH rockets are directly hitting israeli high tech air defense systems IRON DOMES in west bank . Hezbollah is weakening israeli air defense systems before going for full war blow on israel. pic.twitter.com/2ouz84MiEC — ZAINABZEHRA🇮🇷🇱🇧🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@ZAINABALI_72) November 6, 2024

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a movement of the Israeli enemy army forces at the Fatima Gate on the Lebanese-Palestinian border opposite the town of Kfar Kila with a rocket barrage.

The Islamic resistance targeted the Stella Maris naval base (a strategic base for naval monitoring and control on the northern coast) northwest of Haifa, with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Shoumera settlement with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Yiftah settlement with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Doviv settlement with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Ramim barracks with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the town of Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

Hezbollah leader Qassem: "Don't ask us why we supported Gaza. Rather, others should be asked: 'Why didn't you support them?'" pic.twitter.com/2XodnXsGiy — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) October 30, 2024

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

The Islamic resistance targeted the Eliakim base (which contains training camps affiliated with the Northern Region Command of the Israeli enemy army) south of the occupied city of Haifa, with a qualitative missile barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Al-Baghdadi site with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Yiftah barracks with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance ambushed an infantry force that tried to advance towards the town of Yaroun, causing its members to be killed and wounded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)