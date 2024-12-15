LIVE BLOG: Beit Hanoun School under Siege | Renewed Clashes in Jenin – Day 436

December 15, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

More than 15 Palestinians were killed and others were injured when the Israeli occupation army stormed the Khalil Awida School in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza. 

Armed clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Palestinian Authority security forces have resumed around the Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Dec 15, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Destroy Military Vehicle in Beit Hanoun

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed a Zionist military vehicle with a piercing explosive device during its incursion into the vicinity of Al-Nada Towers in Beit Hanoun Estate, north of Gaza.

Sun, Dec 15, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Five Massacres in Gaza

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,976 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,759 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Palestinian Infant, Mayor of Deir Al-Balah Killed in Israeli Airstrikes across Gaza 

Sun, Dec 15, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu is Sacrificing Israel to pPreserve Government - Lieberman

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sacrificing Israel to preserve his coalition government, and this madness must stop.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Blows Up Israeli Army Vehicles in Shejaiyya

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters detonated 3 explosive devices planted in advance in Israeli occupation vehicles during their advance a few days ago in the Shejaiyya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed near Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured when the Israeli occupation army targeted a gathering of citizens near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Mayors Call on Netanyahu to Strike Swap Deal

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Mayors from the Likud party sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to conclude a prisoner exchange deal in the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Massacre in Beit Hanoun School

AL-JAZEERA: More than 15 Palestinians were killed and others were injured when the Israeli occupation army stormed the Khalil Awida School in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Fighters Snipe Soldier in Jabaliya

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters shot an Israeli soldier in the incursion axis east of Jabaliya Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official Speaks of Imminent End to Gaza War

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom quoted an Israeli government official as saying that the end of the war on the Gaza Strip is approaching, but that will not happen before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Schools in Beit Hanoun under Siege

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation tanks are besieging a shelter school in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Air and Artillery Bombardment in Sheikh Zayed, Beit Lahia

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft are launching air strikes, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation vehicles, on Sheikh Zayed and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids in Nuseirat

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli aircraft and gunboats launched a raid on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

14 Killed in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids on Gaza City left 14 Palestinians killed and about 30 wounded.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids Target Southern, Central Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting a house on Al-Nafaq Street in the center of Gaza City, and a house in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of the city.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Clashes between PA, Resistance Fighters in Jenin

PALINFO: Armed clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and the PA security forces have resumed around the Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Helicopters Bomb House in Khan Yunis

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli helicopters bombed the house of the Al-Bayouk family in Qizan Al-Najjar, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Tents of Displaced in Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters bombed the tents of the displaced people opposite Al-Durra Stadium, west of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Sheikh Radwan

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Sun, Dec 15, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli Quadcopter drone dropped bombs on houses around Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

*