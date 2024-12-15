LIVE BLOG: Beit Hanoun School under Siege | Renewed Clashes in Jenin – Day 436

More than 15 Palestinians were killed and others were injured when the Israeli occupation army stormed the Khalil Awida School in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza.
Armed clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Palestinian Authority security forces have resumed around the Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Al-Quds Brigades Destroy Military Vehicle in Beit Hanoun
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed a Zionist military vehicle with a piercing explosive device during its incursion into the vicinity of Al-Nada Towers in Beit Hanoun Estate, north of Gaza.
Five Massacres in Gaza
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,976 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,759 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Palestinian Infant, Mayor of Deir Al-Balah Killed in Israeli Airstrikes across Gaza
Netanyahu is Sacrificing Israel to pPreserve Government - Lieberman
AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sacrificing Israel to preserve his coalition government, and this madness must stop.
Al-Quds Brigades Blows Up Israeli Army Vehicles in Shejaiyya
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters detonated 3 explosive devices planted in advance in Israeli occupation vehicles during their advance a few days ago in the Shejaiyya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.
Two Killed near Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured when the Israeli occupation army targeted a gathering of citizens near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Mayors Call on Netanyahu to Strike Swap Deal
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Mayors from the Likud party sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to conclude a prisoner exchange deal in the Gaza Strip.
Massacre in Beit Hanoun School
AL-JAZEERA: More than 15 Palestinians were killed and others were injured when the Israeli occupation army stormed the Khalil Awida School in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.
#Updated #Urgent | A new massacre, more than 15 martyrs and a number of injuries, after the occupation forces stormed Khalil Awida School in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.
— Emelia (@Bernadotte22) December 15, 2024
Qassam Fighters Snipe Soldier in Jabaliya
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters shot an Israeli soldier in the incursion axis east of Jabaliya Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.
Israeli Official Speaks of Imminent End to Gaza War
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom quoted an Israeli government official as saying that the end of the war on the Gaza Strip is approaching, but that will not happen before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Schools in Beit Hanoun under Siege
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation tanks are besieging a shelter school in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza.
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation tanks are besieging a shelter school in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/yhSZYlv4VL
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 15, 2024
Air and Artillery Bombardment in Sheikh Zayed, Beit Lahia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft are launching air strikes, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation vehicles, on Sheikh Zayed and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raids in Nuseirat
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli aircraft and gunboats launched a raid on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
14 Killed in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids on Gaza City left 14 Palestinians killed and about 30 wounded.
تغطية صحفية: انتشال طواقم الدفاع المدني شـ ـهـ ـداء ومصابين من تحت ركام منزل لعائلة 'عروق' في حي الشيخ رضوان شمال مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/5ZuuETtRB5
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 15, 2024
Israeli Raids Target Southern, Central Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting a house on Al-Nafaq Street in the center of Gaza City, and a house in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of the city.
Renewed Clashes between PA, Resistance Fighters in Jenin
PALINFO: Armed clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and the PA security forces have resumed around the Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank.
#شاهد | الأجهزة الأمنية الفلسطينية تواصل مداهمة منازل المواطنين في جنين. pic.twitter.com/jhjasHFrEF
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 14, 2024
Israeli Helicopters Bomb House in Khan Yunis
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli helicopters bombed the house of the Al-Bayouk family in Qizan Al-Najjar, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
Israel Bombs Tents of Displaced in Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters bombed the tents of the displaced people opposite Al-Durra Stadium, west of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
🟨فيديو |إصابات في قصف الاحتلال خيمة نازحين محيط ملعب الدرة غرب مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/M5YJblnIdi
— شبكة يافا الإخبارية (@yaffa_ps) December 14, 2024
Killed, Wounded in Sheikh Radwan
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
تغطية صحفية: إصابات في قصف الاحتلال منزلاً لعائلة العطل بحي الشيخ رضوان شمال مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/Iz2gTpADOw
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 14, 2024
Israeli Drone Targets Vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli Quadcopter drone dropped bombs on houses around Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment