Palestinian Mayor of Deir Al-Balah Killed in Israeli Airstrikes across Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least seven Palestinians, including a two-day-old infant, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City.

Another airstrike targeting the municipality in Deir Al-Balah on Saturday resulted in the killing of the city’s mayor, Diab al-Jaro, and nine staff members, the Quds News Network (QNN) reported. His killing brings to four the number of mayors killed in Gaza since Israel began its military assault on the besieged enclave last October, according to QNN. A child was also killed in the attack.

Breaking | The mayor of Deir Al-Balah, engineer Diab Al-Jaro, was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the municipality building in central of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/b9HmyNkemc — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 14, 2024

Al-Majda Waseela School Bombed

The Palestinian Civil Defense confirmed in a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency that “Seven martyrs and 12 injured have been recovered from the rubble of al-Majda Waseela Secondary School, with casualties transferred to the Baptist Hospital and Shifa Hospital.”

Among the victims in the attack on Saturday was the infant Janan al-Ghurra, the report said, adding that the school was overcrowded with displaced Palestinians, many of whom had fled from the northern areas of Gaza.

A Palestinian girl breaks down over the loss of her father and brother following the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation when an airstrike targeted the Majda Wesila School, which shelters displaced Palestinians in the west of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/LXBc0Cqs6T — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 14, 2024

In addition to housing displaced families, the school had been hosting makeshift classes for high school students, organized by local initiatives to prepare students for exams amidst the ongoing war, the report noted.

Three Siblings Killed

In the early hours of Sunday, three siblings were killed in an airstrike on the Totah family home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, reported the Quds News Network (QNN). They have been identified as Alaa, Karim, and Hadeel Radwan Toutah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that several Palestinians were killed and others injured on Saturday night in airstrikes on Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Rafah, citing local and medical sources.

An Israeli airstrike targeting the Totah family's hoy in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City has claimed the lives of three Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/HXTr9rUZIF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 14, 2024

Mohamed Ahmed Taha was killed and another person injured in an Israeli drone strike on Khirbat al-Adas, north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, WAFA’s correspondent reported.

Tents Targeted

Israeli warplanes also targeted tents housing displaced Palestinians west of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, resulting in several fatalities and injuries.

💢 Israeli genocide continues in Gaza Strip At least 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike on a municipality building in the central Gaza Strip https://t.co/RVbbfCKXob pic.twitter.com/KZg7Qu4e4l — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) December 14, 2024

Local sources confirmed to WAFA that an Israeli airstrike also hit a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, killing one Palestinian and injuring several others.

Home Bombed

Earlier on Saturday, five Palestinians were killed, and twelve others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the home of the Al-Qarinaoui family in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, reported WAFA.

The bombing led to the complete destruction of the house and significant damage to nearby homes, with rescue teams continuing to search for missing persons beneath the rubble.

Following the Israeli airstrike on a school used as a shelter, Palestinian children reported that the attack occurred while they were gathering to fetch water. The strike claimed the lives of 7 Palestinians, including a newborn baby. https://t.co/olrVSnpLLq pic.twitter.com/HNcdDEFYLF — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 14, 2024

Medical sources also confirmed to WAFA that the bodies of four Palestinians and three injured persons were brought to the Martyrs’ Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah after Israeli airstrikes hit a tent sheltering displaced people southwest of the area.

Elsewhere, two Palestinians were killed, and three others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a gathering in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City, according to WAFA.

Journalists Killed

Palestinian journalist Mohammed Jaber Al-Qerainawi was killed along with his wife, Maram Khamees Al-Qerainawi, and their three children: Jaber, Sidra, and Ayat, in an Israeli airstrike targeting their home in the Al-Bureij refugee camp, reported QNN. Al-Qerainawi was a journalist for the Sanad News Agency.

BREAKING: Journalist Mohammed Jabr Al-Qreinawi has been killed along with his wife and children in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Y1MBQd9Zzt — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 14, 2024

Earlier, journalist Mohammed Balousha, a correspondent for the Al-Mashhad Channel, was also killed in a bombing that targeted his home on Ahmed Yassin Street in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza, according to reports.



This is journalist Mohammed Baalousha, who was killed today by Israel. I want you to take a moment to look at his leg and understand that, despite his condition, he continued to cover the suffering of his people. https://t.co/4JaZXsOZvG pic.twitter.com/mgS4d2fMj9 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 14, 2024

“The number of journalist martyrs has risen to 195 following the martyrdom of journalist Mohammad Baalousha, a correspondent for Al-Mashhad Channel (a private Lebanese network based in Dubai), as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Gaza,” the Palestinian Journalists’ Forum said in a statement, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The organization condemned “the international silence and failure to protect Palestinian journalists and ensure their ability to perform their professional duties in accordance with international laws and humanitarian conventions,” the report said.

Evacuation Orders

On Saturday, the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media, Avichay Adraee, warned Palestinians in the designated zones (D5 and C2) to move to central Gaza City, claiming it would be safer. However, previous evacuations to so-called safe areas have resulted in deadly strikes on displaced individuals.

#عاجل ‼️ الى كل سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في بلوكات 2270, 2260, 131, 2352, 2353, 2354 (منطقة القرارة ووادي السلقا) 🔴هذا تحذير مسبق قبل الهجوم! تطلق المنظمات الإرهابية القذائف الصاروخية مرة اخرى من هذه المنطقة. 🔴المنطقة المحددة تم تحذيرها عدة مرات في الماضي. 🔴من أجل أمنكم،… pic.twitter.com/2MZ8Y4Nq4u — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 14, 2024

“For your own safety, move immediately west to the humanitarian zone,” he claimed on X.

Ongoing Genocide

Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip continues with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

This little child lost their life in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Deir al-Balah Municipality. After bringing the lifeless body to the hospital morgue, the father was forced to shroud the child with his own jacket. In the attack that directly targeted a public service… pic.twitter.com/VOD36I2cg3 — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 14, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,875 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 106,454 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Famine

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

Displaced girls scream and cry to receive their share from the charity kitchen. The scene is no longer just tragic, absurd, or painful it is beyond description, expression, or even endurance. Famine is devastating the children of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/HdSiHMnc5V — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 13, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, QNN, Anadolu, WAFA)