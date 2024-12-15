Jenin under Siege – Renewed Clashes between Resistance Fighters, PA Forces

According to a senior member of the Jenin Battalion, the PA has continued its attempts to claim control over the camp, despite facing significant resistance.

Clashes between resistance fighters and the Palestinian Authority’s PA security forces resumed on Sunday in the Jenin refugee camp, located in the northern West Bank, Al-Jazeera reported, citing local sources.

According to a senior member of the Jenin Battalion, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement – the PA has continued its attempts to claim control over the camp, despite facing significant resistance.

The leader emphasized that the Jenin Battalion remains strong and noted that the PA forces have failed to penetrate the camp itself, focusing instead on targeting civilians in surrounding areas through violent means.

Tensions in the Jenin camp are heightened as the city observes a general strike, mourning the deaths of a resistance fighter and a young civilian killed by PA security forces on Saturday.

Palestinian Authority security forces fire tear gas at a march organized by mothers of martyrs in the Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/IqWrNhyoyB — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 15, 2024

Saturday’s clashes erupted after the PA launched an operation titled ‘Protecting the Homeland’, which resulted in the killing of Yazid Ja’ayseh, a leader of the Jenin Battalion who was wanted by Israeli forces, along with several civilians.

The escalation began earlier this month when the PA arrested Ibrahim Tubasi and Imad Abu Al-Haija, leading the Jenin Battalion members to seize PA vehicles in protest.

Despite calls for their release, the PA refused, declaring its intent to dismantle the resistance and confiscate their weapons.

Violence intensified further when the PA killed a young man, Rehbi Shalabi, during an operation that included surrounding Jenin Hospital and cutting off electricity and water to the camp.

The PA is accused of cooperating with Israeli directives under the so-called Nablus model, which involves targeting resistance strongholds following Israeli military actions.

Israeli media have reported that the PA’s actions are part of efforts to stabilize its authority, coordinated closely with the Israeli security establishment to serve mutual interests. This cooperation has sparked widespread anger among Palestinians, who accuse the PA of suppressing resistance efforts on behalf of the Israeli occupation.

Women and families have joined in Jenin camp as they cheer for the martyrs and confront the Palestinian Authority. pic.twitter.com/5U6wNIyk4g — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 14, 2024

Amid the violence, the military council of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades has called for the dismissal and prosecution of Majed Faraj, the head of Palestinian intelligence, blaming him for the events in Jenin.

The council urged PA-affiliated families to withdraw their members from participation in what it described as conspiracies against the Palestinian resistance.

In a statement, the council reiterated that any PA member involved in attacks on resistance fighters would face accountability under revolutionary and tribal laws.

Resistance factions have vowed to continue their struggle, asserting that the banner of resistance will not fall in Jenin or across Palestine.

They warned that attempts to dismantle their movement will fail and emphasized their commitment to directing their fight solely against the Israeli occupation and its collaborators.

(PC, AJA)