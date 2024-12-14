Loaded with Soldiers – Resistance Roundup – Day 435

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A group of Al-Qassam fighters appeared in the early scenes planning and preparing for the compound ambush.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcast scenes documenting the moment its fighters attacked a military truck carrying a number of Israeli soldiers west of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on December 9.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said in the video that it had targeted trucks and military vehicles loaded with Israeli soldiers near the communications junction west of Jabaliya.

The Israeli occupation army had earlier announced the death of an officer and two soldiers in the Al-Qassam ambush in Jabaliya.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video of an operation targeting Israeli trucks and military vehicles near the Communications Junction west of Jabalia Camp in the northern #Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/PvzrYzagHl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 14, 2024

The footage showed Al-Qassam fighters taking control of an Israeli military bulldozer before burning it and withdrawing from the scene.

“On Monday morning, 9/12/2024… After 67 days of siege and destruction in northern Gaza, the Qassam Mujahideen carried out a complex operation, setting up a tight ambush against an infantry company and enemy vehicles near the communications junction west of Jabaliya camp,” the video adjoining text read.

One of the fighters said that they would carry out a tight ambush against the occupation forces, noting that according to the information obtained through reconnaissance and field monitoring, the enemy is stationed in a company from the Givati Brigade west of Jabaliya.

The footage also showed Israeli occupation infantry soldiers, then a truck loaded with soldiers, before the truck was targeted by Al-Qassam fighters. The vehicle was then shown after it caught on fire.

Jabaliya has been heavily targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in recent months. It has been under a prolonged siege, leading to an unprecedented famine that killed many, mostly children.

The Qassam Brigades sent a new message about Israeli captives held in Gaza: "Netanyahu's great dream is for all of them to die." pic.twitter.com/NXJUz2GlIa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 14, 2024

It is noteworthy that the Qassam Brigades and other Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been documenting their operations against the occupation army forces and vehicles in various axes of fighting since the start of the Israeli ground operation on October 27, 2023. Many details of the operations carried out against the occupation forces appeared during the videos.

Hundreds of Israeli military vehicles have been destroyed or damaged in these attacks, which also killed and wounded thousands of occupation soldiers.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video titled "Netanyahu and Halevi are seeking to get rid of their captives in Gaza by all means." pic.twitter.com/2TSlGLuib9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 14, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Targeting trucks and military vehicles loaded with Zionist soldiers near the communications junction west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip”. “Al-Qassam Brigades Spokesman Abu Obeida: “The occupation army recently bombed a place where some of the enemy’s prisoners were located, and repeated the bombing to ensure their deaths. “We have intelligence information confirming that the enemy deliberately bombed the place with the aim of killing the prisoners and their guards. “Our Mujahideen made attempts to rescue the enemy’s prisoners, and succeeded in rescuing one of them, and his fate is unknown. “We hold the war criminal Netanyahu, his government, and his army fully responsible for this event and for the lives of their prisoners.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)