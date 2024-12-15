‘All Efforts’ – Hamas Affirms Commitment to Stop Israeli Aggression

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas said that it “has made, and is still making, great efforts to stop the aggression and end the suffering of our people.”

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has affirmed that it is “open to any serious and real initiatives to stop the aggression and crimes of the (Israeli) occupation” against the Palestinian people as well as continue “all efforts” until self-determination is achieved.

“We will remain loyal to the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices and steadfastness of our people, and we will continue all efforts until the aggression stops and the aspirations of our people for freedom and self-determination are achieved,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday marking the 37th anniversary of its founding.

The movement said that in “a war of full-fledged genocide, ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, starvation and thirst, the likes of which modern history has never witnessed, this Zionist occupation only succeeded in systematically and criminally destroying all components of human life.”

Israel’s ‘Aggressive Goals’

Hamas said Israel’s “fully-fledged” war of “genocide, ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, starvation…. the likes of which modern history has never witnessed,” has “only succeeded in systematically and criminally destroying all components of human life.”

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcast scenes documenting the moment its fighters attacked a military truck carrying a number of Israeli soldiers west of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on December 9.

Israel has not been able to achieve its “aggressive goals” due to “the legendary steadfastness of our people in the proud Gaza Strip, and the valor of our victorious resistance, who thwarted all the enemy’s plans…,” the statement noted.

Prisoner Exchange Deal

The movement affirmed that it was “open to any serious and real initiatives to stop the aggression and crimes of the occupation against our people, while firmly adhering to the rights, principles and aspirations of our people.”

This was in addition to “the return of the displaced, the withdrawal of the occupation, relief for our people, the reconstruction of what the occupation has destroyed, and the achievement of a serious prisoner exchange deal.”

Right to Decide Future

“Our people have the absolute right, and possess the ability, competence and free will, to decide their future and arrange their internal affairs themselves, and no one may impose guardianship over them, or decide on their behalf,” the statement said.

Hamas rejected “any international and Zionist projects that seek to determine the future of the Gaza Strip, in a manner consistent with the standards of the occupation and in a manner that perpetuates its continuation.”

The movement said it held the Biden administration, as an ally of Israel, “fully responsible, politically, legally, humanitarianly and morally, for its support of the occupation in this aggressive war.”

“We call on the new administration to correct this course and work seriously to stop the aggression and the war of genocide and not to side with the occupation in continuing its crimes against our people and their legitimate rights,” the statement continued.

The horrific crimes committed against the population in Gaza for more than a year “are systematic and blatant crimes that shame humanity.”

ICJ and Solidarity

“We affirm that they will not be subject to a statute of limitations, and we call on the International Court of Justice and all human rights organizations to continue their work in documenting the Zionist war crimes against our people, bringing their perpetrators to trial and preventing their impunity,” Hamas said.

The movement reiterated that Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque “are at the heart of the conflict with the Zionist enemy, and the occupation has no legitimacy or sovereignty” over them.

Hamas called on the “masses of our people our people throughout the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the occupied interior to escalate all forms of resistance against the occupation.”

The resistance organization said it valued the efforts “of the masses and forces of our Arab and Islamic nation and free people around the world in standing with our people and our resistance.”

It called for the continuation of “all forms of advocacy” including protests and demonstrations worldwide to exert pressure “in support of our people and our just cause.”

Ongoing Genocide

Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip continues with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,875 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 106,454 wounded.

A heartbroken father bids farewell to his loved ones, lost in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza last night.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

