LIVE BLOG: Ben-Gvir Persona Non Grata | Gaza Church Massacre: No Mistake – Day 650

Slovenia declared two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, persona non grata on Thursday.
The deputy patriarch of the Latin Church in Jerusalem told Al Jazeera that despite the horror of the church bombing, it is only a small part of the broader suffering in Gaza, adding that Israeli claims of error are unacceptable.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Patriarchal Deputy in Jerusalem: Church Bombing Only a Small Part of Gaza Tragedy
LATIN PATRIARCHATE: The deputy patriarch of the Latin Church in Jerusalem told Al Jazeera that despite the horror of the church bombing, it is only a small part of the broader suffering in Gaza, adding that Israeli claims of error are unacceptable.
Israeli Army Apologizes to Catholic Leaders for Gaza Church Strike
ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli army officials apologized to Catholic Church leaders in Jerusalem and said investigations are underway to determine whether a tank shelling the church was due to a technical malfunction or human error.
Be the first to comment