Five Israeli Soldiers Wounded, Al-Qassam, Saraya Detail Operations in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s resistance factions have consistently documented their operations against Israeli occupation army forces and vehicles.

Israeli media confirmed Thursday that five soldiers were wounded, two of them seriously, in battles this morning in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

This comes as the Al-Qassam Brigades announce recent targeting of Israeli vehicles and military personnel in eastern and southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier this morning, the Israeli occupation army announced that two soldiers from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade were seriously wounded in battles yesterday in northern Gaza Strip. Israeli media also reported that a reserve soldier from the Yahalom Unit sustained moderate injuries from an unexploded ordnance blast in central Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades stated Wednesday that their fighters, in cooperation with Saraya al-Quds, targeted an Israeli army command and control site south of the Al-Qizan area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam added in a statement that their fighters, after returning from the front lines, confirmed targeting occupation soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Satar area in Khan Yunis on Tuesday. The Al-Qassam Brigades also noted that their fighters targeted an armored personnel carrier and two military bulldozers in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, last week.

Saraya al-Quds published a video showing their fighters destroying an Israeli military vehicle by detonating a highly explosive device during its incursion east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

According to Israeli media, occupation authorities are imposing strict military censorship on the publication of any information regarding losses incurred during the battles in Gaza. Reasons cited include maintaining morale, while observers argue that the officially announced death tolls are significantly lower than the army’s true losses.

Yesterday’s Operations

Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement yesterday, Wednesday, broadcast footage showing the explosion of an Israeli tank east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

The footage detailed the preparation and planting of “highly explosive” “reverse-engineered” devices, followed by precise monitoring of advancing Israeli vehicles. The visuals also documented the detonation of an explosive device on an intruding Israeli vehicle, resulting in a large plume of smoke in the targeted area.

In the same context, the Al-Qassam Brigades, also Wednesday announced that their fighters targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier and two ‘D9’ military bulldozers with two “Tandem” shells and a third “Al-Yassin 105” shell. Al-Qassam said that these Israeli vehicles were targeted on Al-Mintar Street in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, eastern Gaza.

Al-Qassam also announced that its fighters had, a day earlier, shelled a gathering of occupation soldiers and their military vehicles with mortar shells in the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area, north of Khan Yunis.

They further indicated that their fighters also shelled an “occupation command and control” site in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, revealing that this shelling was conducted in cooperation with Saraya al-Quds fighters.

The factions have also regularly set up successful ambushes against the Israeli army, inflicting significant losses, in addition to destroying and damaging hundreds of military vehicles, and shelling Israeli cities and settlements with medium and long-range missiles.

