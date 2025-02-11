LIVE BLOG: Ben-Gvir: Resume Destruction | Israeli Detainees’ Families Fear Ceasefire Collapse – Day 494

February 11, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian families are being forced out of their homes in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir called to resume attacks on Gaza, rejecting the ceasefire. 

Meanwhile, families of Israeli detainees protested, accusing Netanyahu of stalling the exchange deal and warning that the ceasefire is at risk of collapse.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad Condemns Israeli Crimes in the West Bank

ISLAMIC JIHAD MOVEMENT: The Islamic Jihad Movement condemned Israel’s “horrific” crimes, including raids, demolitions, blockades, and forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank.

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Obstructing Patients' Travel - Gaza Health Ministry

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY

Israel is deliberately obstructing patients’ travel through the Rafah border crossing.

Only 53 patients were allowed to leave today, far below the required 150.

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Guterres: Avoid Renewed Hostilities in Gaza

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL:

Renewed hostilities in Gaza would lead to a “massive tragedy.”

Both sides must fully adhere to the ceasefire agreement and resume negotiations seriously.

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Protests Outside Netanyahu’s Office in Jerusalem

KAN: Protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office ahead of a cabinet meeting, demanding a prisoner exchange deal.

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Former Israeli Official: Hamas Achieved Its Goals

GIORA EILAND, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY CHIEF

The return of Israeli captives proves Israel’s failure in the war.

Hamas’ refusal to release captives reflects the real balance of power.

Israel failed to eliminate Hamas or restore security for settlers.

The Hannibal Directive on Oct 7 – Gallant’s Admission Confirms Earlier Reports

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

PFLP: Canceling Prisoner Families’ Stipends Is Submission

PFLP:

The presidential decree canceling stipends for families of prisoners and martyrs is a submission to Israeli and U.S. pressure.

It constitutes a blatant violation of national rights.

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian President: Expelling People From Their Lands is Wrong

IRANIAN PRESIDENT

“Forcing people out of their homelands is wrong.”

“Those who bomb women and children have no right to speak about human rights.”

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Deploys APCs in Northern West Bank Settlements

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:

The Israeli army deployed armored personnel carriers in northern West Bank settlements.

This follows assessments of a possible large-scale operation similar to October 7.

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Detainees’ Families Block Road Ahead of Cabinet Meeting

ISRAEL HAYOM:

Families of Israeli captives blocked a road leading to Jerusalem, demanding the deal move forward.

Hamas won’t release all captives without ending the war—there’s no alternative to an agreement.

Abu Obeida Says Release of Israeli Detainees Delayed Due to Israeli Violations

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid to Netanyahu: Go to Doha and Get the Detainees

LAPID: “Go to Doha and bring back all the captives—time is running out.”

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Detainees' Families: Netanyahu Sabotaged the Deal

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:

“Netanyahu blocked the deal and failed to move forward with the second phase.”

“If there’s no second phase, why would Hamas release the detainees?”

“We will protest at Netanyahu’s office until action is taken.”

Israel Using ‘Psychological Warfare’ ahead of Negotiations – Hamas

Tue, Feb 11, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir: Resume Destruction

BEN-GVIR:

Trump is right—we must resume destruction now.

Trump warned that if all captives aren’t released by Saturday, he will call for canceling the ceasefire.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*