LIVE BLOG: Ben-Gvir: Resume Destruction | Israeli Detainees’ Families Fear Ceasefire Collapse – Day 494

Israeli far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir called to resume attacks on Gaza, rejecting the ceasefire.
Meanwhile, families of Israeli detainees protested, accusing Netanyahu of stalling the exchange deal and warning that the ceasefire is at risk of collapse.
Islamic Jihad Condemns Israeli Crimes in the West Bank
ISLAMIC JIHAD MOVEMENT: The Islamic Jihad Movement condemned Israel’s “horrific” crimes, including raids, demolitions, blockades, and forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank.
Israel Obstructing Patients' Travel - Gaza Health Ministry
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY
Israel is deliberately obstructing patients’ travel through the Rafah border crossing.
Only 53 patients were allowed to leave today, far below the required 150.
Guterres: Avoid Renewed Hostilities in Gaza
UN SECRETARY-GENERAL:
Renewed hostilities in Gaza would lead to a “massive tragedy.”
Both sides must fully adhere to the ceasefire agreement and resume negotiations seriously.
Protests Outside Netanyahu’s Office in Jerusalem
KAN: Protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office ahead of a cabinet meeting, demanding a prisoner exchange deal.
Former Israeli Official: Hamas Achieved Its Goals
GIORA EILAND, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY CHIEF
The return of Israeli captives proves Israel’s failure in the war.
Hamas’ refusal to release captives reflects the real balance of power.
Israel failed to eliminate Hamas or restore security for settlers.
The Hannibal Directive on Oct 7 – Gallant’s Admission Confirms Earlier Reports
PFLP: Canceling Prisoner Families’ Stipends Is Submission
PFLP:
The presidential decree canceling stipends for families of prisoners and martyrs is a submission to Israeli and U.S. pressure.
It constitutes a blatant violation of national rights.
Iranian President: Expelling People From Their Lands is Wrong
IRANIAN PRESIDENT
“Forcing people out of their homelands is wrong.”
“Those who bomb women and children have no right to speak about human rights.”
Israeli Army Deploys APCs in Northern West Bank Settlements
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
The Israeli army deployed armored personnel carriers in northern West Bank settlements.
This follows assessments of a possible large-scale operation similar to October 7.
Israeli Detainees’ Families Block Road Ahead of Cabinet Meeting
ISRAEL HAYOM:
Families of Israeli captives blocked a road leading to Jerusalem, demanding the deal move forward.
Hamas won’t release all captives without ending the war—there’s no alternative to an agreement.
Abu Obeida Says Release of Israeli Detainees Delayed Due to Israeli Violations
Lapid to Netanyahu: Go to Doha and Get the Detainees
LAPID: “Go to Doha and bring back all the captives—time is running out.”
Israeli Detainees' Families: Netanyahu Sabotaged the Deal
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:
“Netanyahu blocked the deal and failed to move forward with the second phase.”
“If there’s no second phase, why would Hamas release the detainees?”
“We will protest at Netanyahu’s office until action is taken.”
Israel Using ‘Psychological Warfare’ ahead of Negotiations – Hamas
Ben-Gvir: Resume Destruction
BEN-GVIR:
Trump is right—we must resume destruction now.
Trump warned that if all captives aren’t released by Saturday, he will call for canceling the ceasefire.
