LIVE BLOG: Hamas Appreciates Arab Stance | Israel Orders Evacuation of Nur Shams – Day 495

AL-QUDS BRIGADES:

The only solution to recover prisoners and restore stability is through an exchange deal.

The Palestinian resistance has fulfilled its duties and obligations perfectly.

The enemy has left its prisoners in danger and uncertainty.

We hold the occupation government responsible for reneging on its commitments and continuous violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The fate of the prisoners with the resistance is tied to Netanyahu’s behavior, whether positive or negative.

We are committed to the ceasefire agreement in all its aspects, provided the enemy adheres to it.