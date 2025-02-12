LIVE BLOG: Hamas Appreciates Arab Stance | Israel Orders Evacuation of Nur Shams – Day 495

February 12, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Massive destruction in the Al-Fara'a refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Hamas appreciates the positions of Arab countries that rejected Trump’s displacement plans for Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces used loudspeakers to warn residents of the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm to leave, amid fierce battles with Resistance groups.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Wed, Feb 12, 4:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Spokesperson: Prisoner Recovery only through Exchange Deal

AL-QUDS BRIGADES:

The only solution to recover prisoners and restore stability is through an exchange deal.

The Palestinian resistance has fulfilled its duties and obligations perfectly.

The enemy has left its prisoners in danger and uncertainty.

We hold the occupation government responsible for reneging on its commitments and continuous violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The fate of the prisoners with the resistance is tied to Netanyahu’s behavior, whether positive or negative.

We are committed to the ceasefire agreement in all its aspects, provided the enemy adheres to it.

Wed, Feb 12, 4:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Palestinians Injured by Occupation Fire in Jenin Camp

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces in Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.

Wed, Feb 12, 4:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Delegation Arrives in Cairo to Monitor Ceasefire Agreement

HAMAS: A Hamas delegation led by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, head of the movement in Gaza, arrived in Cairo to meet Egyptian officials and monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal through technical committees and mediators.

Wed, Feb 12, 4:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Former Mossad Official: We Were Forced to Surrender to Hamas

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Former Mossad official Rami Igra stated:

Trump has taken control of the scene in Gaza, which is not in Israel’s favor.

Just as Trump was tough on Hamas, he will be tough on Tel Aviv and will stop the war.

The second phase of the deal will proceed, which is Trump’s goal.

Netanyahu led us into this tunnel, and we were forced to surrender to Hamas to secure the release of our prisoners.

If Trump offered Tel Aviv residents green cards, their response to migration would be greater than that of Gaza residents.

Wed, Feb 12, 4:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Extends Ceasefire Implementation Period in Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced an extension of the ceasefire implementation period in Lebanon, stating its forces will remain on the ground.

Wed, Feb 12, 4:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Injured in Clash in Nur Shams Refugee Camp

CHANNEL 13: An Israeli soldier from the Maglan unit was injured in an armed clash in Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, northern West Bank.

Wed, Feb 12, 4:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Martyr in Clashes with Occupation in Nur Shams Camp

AL JAZEERA: Khalid Mustafa Amer from the town of Allar was martyred during armed clashes in Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm.

Wed, Feb 12, 2:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Occupation Continues Annexation, Displacement Plans in West Bank

HAMAS: The occupation authorities continue to implement annexation and displacement plans in the West Bank through settlement policies based on land theft.

The Ethnic Cleansing of the West Bank: Thousands Displaced in Israel’s Brutal Assault

Wed, Feb 12, 2:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Shoots One of Its Soldiers in Gaza

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army shot a suspect near the Gaza buffer zone, who turned out to be an Israeli soldier attempting suicide.

Wed, Feb 12, 2:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Military Reinforcements Arrive in Tubas

AL JAZEERA: Israeli military reinforcements arrived in Tubas in the northern West Bank, closing some main entrances.

Wed, Feb 12, 2:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Requests Early End to Court Testimony

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested an early end to his court testimony due to urgent security consultations with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Wed, Feb 12, 2:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Forces Raid Al-Fara'a Camp Again

AL JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces renewed their raid on Al-Fara’a camp, south of Tubas in the northern West Bank.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Appreciates Jordan and Egypt's Stance Against Displacement

HAMAS:

Hamas values Jordan and Egypt’s rejection of displacing our people and emphasizes an Arab plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents.

Hamas appreciates the positions of Arab brothers and global nations opposing displacement plans or the elimination of our national rights.

Our people remain steadfast on their land and will not accept any solutions undermining their legitimate rights to freedom and independence.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Chances of Prisoner Release on Saturday Diminish

AXIOS: Israeli officials say Netanyahu left room to extend the ceasefire if Hamas releases three prisoners by Saturday.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Aggression Death Toll Rises to 48,222

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from Israeli aggression has risen to 48,222, with 111,674 injured since October 7, 2023.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Our People Will Not Leave Their Homeland

NATIONAL AND ISLAMIC FORCES IN GAZA:

Displacement plans for Gaza will not stop at displacing West Bank Palestinians.

Our people, who have sacrificed for decades, will remain rooted in their land.

Trump’s statements are a declaration of war aimed at uprooting our people.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Exchange of Fire Between Israeli Forces and Fighters in Nur Shams Camp

CHANNEL 14: An exchange of fire occurred between Israeli forces and fighters in Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm, resulting in the death of two fighters.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Government Refuses to Disclose Hamas Agreement Details

HAARETZ: The Israeli government informed the Supreme Court that disclosing details of the agreement with Hamas could endanger national security and harm foreign relations.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Explosions Heard in Nur Shams Camp

AL JAZEERA: Explosions were reported in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood, east of Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Source: Military Operations to Retrieve Prisoners Nearly Impossible

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A senior Israeli source stated that retrieving prisoners through military operations in Gaza has become nearly impossible.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Channel 13: Reinforcements Deployed around Gaza

CHANNEL 13: Special units and infantry are being deployed around Gaza in anticipation of a potential collapse of the ceasefire.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Warns Nur Shams Residents to Leave

éAL JAZEERA: Israeli forces warned residents of Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm to leave via loudspeakers.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Trump Envoy to Visit Israel and Qatar This Week

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Trump’s Middle East envoy, Stephen Whitcomb, is expected to visit Israel and Qatar later this week.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Erdogan: Delay in Establishing Palestinian State is Unacceptable

ERDOGAN: Turkish President Erdogan stated that delaying the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders is unacceptable.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Hayom: Only 15% of Israelis Trust Netanyahu's Government

ISRAEL HAYOM: A poll by Israel Hayom found only 15% of Israelis trust Netanyahu’s government, while 34% distrust all state authorities.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Negotiation Team Advises Cabinet to Resolve Crisis with Hamas

WALLA: The Shin Bet chief told the cabinet efforts must be made to complete the first phase of the deal. The negotiation team advised ministers to resolve the crisis with Hamas and prevent the deal’s collapse.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Deal Continues if Hamas Releases 3 Prisoners

CHANNEL 12: An Israeli source stated the deal will continue if Hamas releases three prisoners, but the lack of talks on the next phase poses a significant risk.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

South Africa: Proceeding with Genocide Case Against Israel

FINANCIAL TIMES: South Africa’s Foreign Minister confirmed they are moving forward with the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Deal Opponents Want to Drown Us in Blood

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused deal opponents of wanting to drown Israel in blood, emphasizing the need to continue the prisoner exchange.

Lapid Blames Netanyahu for Delay in Captives’ Release as Scores Protest in Israel

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Demolishes Residential Buildings in Rafah

AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces demolished residential buildings in the Tel Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Forces Raid Al-Arroub Camp, Demolish Home

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided the Al-Arroub refugee camp in Hebron, demolishing a home and detaining several Palestinians.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed and Injured in Israeli Strike East of Rafah

AL JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and another injured in an Israeli strike on Al-Shoka, east of Rafah.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Walla: Cabinet Orders Military Mobilization

WALLA: The Israeli cabinet ordered the mobilization of regular and reserve forces following Trump’s threats to Hamas.

Wed, Feb 12, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Many of Trump's Statements Lack Logic - Expert

AL JAZEERA: Israeli affairs expert Ihab Jabareen stated that many of Trump’s statements lack logic or a roadmap but serve his vision.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*