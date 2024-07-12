Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in West Bank Raid As Settler Violence Continues

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a 26-year-old Palestinian man during a raid on the town of Abwein, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

According to the Mayor of Abwein, Mahmoud Hamad, the Israeli forces stormed the town on Friday, triggering confrontations, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

During the clashes, Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition directly at Ali Muwafaq Muzahem, critically injuring him. He was shot in the head and pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby medical facility.

On Thursday, Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old during a raid on the town of Meithalun, south of Jenin. Several other towns were also raided.

Hebron Raid

Israeli occupation forces conducted a raid on Friday morning in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al Khalil), and arrested two brothers.

WAFA said the Israeli forces stormed the town with dozens of military vehicles.

Lawyer Thaer Abu Ayyash, 35, and his brother, Mahmoud, 36, were detained after Israeli forces raided their home, destroying its belongings. All family members were confined to a single room during the raid.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish settlers on Friday attacked Palestinian vehicles close to Shuqba village, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, WAFA reported.

Witnesses said dozens of armed settlers attacked vehicles with Palestinian registration plates traveling on Road 465 close to the entrance of the village, hurling stones towards them.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities, said WAFA.

Over 700,000 settlers are living in outposts across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

The Israeli government last week approved 5,295 new housing units in dozens of settlements throughout the occupied West Bank, according to Peace Now, a settlement watchdog group. This was in addition to the five settlement outposts approved by the Israeli cabinet the week before.

Village Sealed Off

The Israeli occupation forces closed the eastern entrance to the village of Husan west of Bethlehem, in the southern occupied West Bank.

The director of Husan village council, Rami Hamamre, told WAFA that the occupation forces closed the eastern entrance, specifically the Matina area, and prevented the movement of residents.

The entrance is considered the main entrance connecting the village with the towns of Nahalin and Battir and Wadi Fukin area.

The occupation forces also forced the owners of stores in the Matina area to close their businesses.

(PC, WAFA)