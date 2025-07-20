LIVE BLOG: Calls for Global Action as Israeli Massacres, Resistance in Gaza Continue – Day 652

Hamas has called for a global movement on Sunday, against the systematic Israeli starvation and ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced several operations amid relentless Israeli massacres.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Child Dies from Malnutrition in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza reported that four-year-old Razan Abu Zaher died due to complications caused by malnutrition and hunger in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Six Killed in Gaza City and Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sources in Gaza hospitals reported the martyrdom of six Palestinians in Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City and northern areas of the Strip since dawn today, Sunday.
Lieberman: Netanyahu Wants to Prolong the War
ISRAELI MEDIA: Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, stated that Netanyahu wants to prolong the war until the elections. He added that illusory initiatives in Gaza, such as the so-called humanitarian city, contradict the objectives of the war.
Ongoing Artillery Shelling on Eastern Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported continuous artillery shelling targeting the eastern areas of Gaza City.
Journalist Hospitalized Due to Severe Hunger
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian journalist Mohammad Abu Sa’da was transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza due to severe hunger.
UNRWA: Refugee Services in East Jerusalem at Stake
STATEMENT: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has stated that vital services for over 200,000 Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem are now at stake.
Sirens Blare in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Home Front Command announced that sirens blared in the settlement of Nahal Oz in the Gaza envelope.
Yedioth Ahronoth: Gaza Agreement Possible Within Two Weeks
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing officials:
Reaching an agreement regarding Gaza is possible within two weeks.
Anticipation for Witkoff’s arrival in Doha within days.
President Trump’s optimism stems from his meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister last Wednesday.
Over 3,000 Administrative Detainees in Israeli Occupation Prisons
STATEMENT: The Prisoner’s Media Office has released figures on administrative detainees:
The current number of administrative detainees stands at 3,629.
Among them are 10 female administrative detainees.
Approximately 100 children are held under administrative detention.
Calls Continue for Solidarity Marches with Gaza in Occupied West Bank
AL-JAZEERA: Calls have persisted for continued mass marches today, Sunday, in the occupied West Bank. These demonstrations aim to show support for the people in the Gaza Strip and protest Israel’s starvation policy. Organizers emphasized the necessity of maintaining broad mobilization for these marches.
Yesterday, Saturday, Palestinian Authority security forces suppressed a march that was held in solidarity with Gaza.
Israeli Occupation Forces Burn Homes in Nur Shams Refugee Camp in West Bank
SOCAIL MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have reportedly set fire to several homes in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the city of Tulkarm, located in the northern West Bank.
Jordanian Security Forces Surround Pro-Gaza March
SOCIAL MEDIA: Jordanian security forces have surrounded a march that set out in support of the besieged and starving Gaza Strip in the city of Irbid, in northern Jordan, and prevented it from proceeding.
Nasser Medical Complex: Child Dies Due to Malnutrition
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex announced the death of Yahya Al-Najjar, a child from Khan Yunis city, due to malnutrition.
Hezbollah’s Qassem: Lebanon Faces Existential Threat, We Will Not Disarm for Israel
Nasser Medical Complex: One Killed, Over 15 Injured in Attack on Displaced People
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex reported that one person was killed and over 15 were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced individuals west of Khan Yunis city.
104 Killed Since Dawn, Including 37 Aid Seekers
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sources in Gaza hospitals reported that 104 people have been killed by Israeli occupation army fire since dawn today, including 37 who were seeking aid.
Families of Israeli Captives: Netanyahu Must Stop Causing the Collapse of Negotiations
STATEMENT: Families of Israeli Captives:
Netanyahu must stop causing the collapse of negotiations. He must bring our children back and stop the war.
Stopping the war is the only way to bring our children back, and President Trump understands that, but Netanyahu avoids it.
Netanyahu must not allow the Doha negotiations to collapse, and he must give his team a mandate to end the war.
Netanyahu must stop being selective and pursue an agreement that ends the war and brings all the hostages back.
Netanyahu must stop politicizing the issue of the captives and he must ignore Smotrich and Ben Gvir.
Netanyahu has made us beg President Trump to conclude a deal and stop the war.
Death Toll Rises to Five in Israeli Strike on Tal al-Hawa Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the number of people killed in an Israeli shelling on the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in southwest Gaza City has risen to five.
Four Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza's Shuja'iyya Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at the Baptist Hospital reported that four people were killed in an Israeli strike on Mushtaha Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, eastern Gaza.
Al-Qassam Announces Targeting of Merkava Tanks in Jabaliya; Releases Footage of Operations
STATEMENTS: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced they targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a high-explosive device near Nema Club in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, on Tuesday.
They also stated they hit another Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the Al-Omari Mosque in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.
The Al-Qassam Brigades have released images, which they stated are part of their “Stones of David” operations, showing scenes of Israeli soldiers and vehicles being targeted in Jabaliya.
They further stated that they targeted a military bulldozer with a high-explosive ground device near Arbakan School in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam confirmed that last Monday, they targeted two Merkava tanks with two high-explosive devices in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, following which evacuation helicopters landed.
90 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn, Including 36 Aid Seekers
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hospital sources in Gaza report that 90 people have been killed by Israeli occupation army fire across the Strip since dawn today. Among the fatalities, 36 were aid seekers.
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Three, Including Two Children, in Khan Yunis Displacement Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Kuwaiti Field Hospital reported that an Israeli drone strike on a displacement tent in western Khan Yunis has killed three people, including two children, and wounded several others.
Nine Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza; Two Die of Malnutrition
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bombardments across the Gaza Strip have resulted in at least nine deaths and multiple injuries. Gaza’s Ambulance and Emergency services reported:
Four killed and several wounded in an Israeli strike on the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in southwest Gaza.
Four killed, including two children, in an Israeli raid targeting a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.
One killed and several wounded in an Israeli strike on the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Meanwhile, the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex stated that two people have died in the Gaza Strip due to malnutrition since yesterday.
Gaza Health Ministry: 98 Killed by Israeli Fire in Two Days
STATEMENT: The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that 98 Palestinians have been killed and 511 others injured by Israeli occupation army fire over the past 48 hours.
This raises the total death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, to 58,765 martyrs and 140,485 injured.
Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Wounded, Evacuated from Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli websites reported the transfer of two soldiers from Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, after they sustained serious injuries. The circumstances of the incident were not clarified, following earlier reports of a “security incident” in the area.
Nine Killed, Including Infant and Child, in Israeli Strike on Nuseirat Refugee Camp Apartment
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Awda Hospital reported that nine Palestinians, including an infant and a child, were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted a residential apartment south of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Starving Palestinians Massacred near Aid Centers as Israeli Massacres Continue
Four Killed in Israeli Bombing of Bani Suhaila
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Nasser Medical Complex reported the recovery of four martyrs’ bodies following an Israeli bombing targeting the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.
60 Killed, Including 35 Aid Seekers, since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sources in Gaza hospitals confirmed that 60 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since dawn today, including 35 who were seeking aid.
Three Bodies of Aid Seekers Recovered near Netzarim
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed the recovery of three martyrs’ bodies belonging to Palestinians seeking aid near the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City.
UNRWA: We Have Food Supplies for Over Three Months But Await Entry
UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated in a post on X that it has enough food stockpiled to feed the entire population of Gaza for over three months, but it remains in warehouses awaiting entry permission.
Three Killed, Several Wounded in Two Strikes on Gaza's Zaytoun Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at the Baptist Hospital reported that three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in two Israeli airstrikes targeting the Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.
Israeli Helicopters Land in Khan Yunis, Evacuate Wounded Soldiers Amid New Resistance Operation
AL-JAZEERA/PC/ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli evacuation helicopters landed east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. This comes amid reports of a new resistance operation against occupation forces in the area.
Israeli news websites reported a “difficult security incident” in Khan Younis – an Israeli term indicating a resistance attack on the Israeli army. They also mentioned helicopters landing to evacuate wounded individuals towards Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, under strict military censorship.
Additionally, Israeli sources reported the evacuation of wounded soldiers, some in serious condition, to a hospital in Ashdod, not far from the Gaza Strip. Footage published by Israeli websites showed wounded soldiers arriving at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.
Al-Aqsa TV channel stated that occupation aircraft launched intense airstrikes on the area where the soldiers were wounded, east of Khan Yunis.
Resistance factions have recently intensified their operations in Khan Younis, including the Abasan area east of the city, resulting in Israeli soldiers being killed and wounded. Both the Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya al-Quds have claimed responsibility for several operations in Khan Yunis, which included detonating vehicles and booby-trapped houses, and attempting to capture soldiers.
‘Failures on All Fronts’: Hamas Says Israel Must Make Deal to Bring Prisoners Home
'Security Incident' in Khan Yunis; Helicopters Evacuate Wounded
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli websites have confirmed a “security incident” in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. They noted that helicopters landed to evacuate wounded individuals towards Soroka Hospital, all under strict military censorship.
Hamas Calls for Global Action Against Israeli Starvation Tactics in Gaza
STATEMENT: The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has called for a global movement tomorrow, Sunday, against what it describes as systematic Israeli starvation and ongoing genocide in Gaza.
In a statement, Hamas urged that “tomorrow and the coming days be recognized as global days of solidarity and international action, in which all forces and free people of the world participate, exposing and condemning the Zionist crimes of extermination and starvation against innocent civilians, children, women, and the sick in the Gaza Strip.”
Death Toll Mounts in Gaza: 50 Killed Since Dawn, Including 32 in Rafah Aid Massacre
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since dawn today across the Gaza Strip.
Medical sources confirm that 32 of these fatalities were aid seekers in a massacre near an aid center in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Casualties Reported Across the Strip
A source at the Baptist Hospital confirmed the death of one Palestinian and the injury of several others in an Israeli shelling targeting the vicinity of the Salah al-Din Mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Additionally, emergency and ambulance services reported two deaths and several injuries in an Israeli strike on Jabaliya al-Nazla in the northern Gaza Strip.
Child Dies from Malnutrition Amidst Worsening Crisis
A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed the death of child Jawad Al-Anqar due to malnutrition in Gaza City. This tragic death comes after Munir Al-Barsh, the Director-General of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, confirmed yesterday, Friday, that 69 children have died from malnutrition.
Six Killed in Strike on Displacement Tent in Gaza's Al-Daraj Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source from emergency and ambulance services reported that six Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli strike that targeted a tent housing displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.
UNRWA: Knesset Amendments Threaten to Further Weaken Our Operations
AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that proposed amendments to Knesset laws concerning the agency threaten to further weaken its operations in the West Bank. This follows the forced closure of six UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem two months ago, according to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).
UNRWA clarified that a proposed amendment to Knesset laws targeting the agency was published last week by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.
This proposal includes two main provisions against UNRWA in the occupied Palestinian territories, specifically targeting East Jerusalem. These provisions aim to prevent service providers from supplying water and electricity to UNRWA facilities and to seize the land where the West Bank Operations Office is located in Sheikh Jarrah and the Qalandia Training Center near Qalandia camp.
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israel Considers Sending High-Level Delegation to Doha
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth has reported that Israel is considering sending a high-level delegation to Doha to accelerate indirect talks with Hamas regarding a potential deal.
The newspaper clarified that Israel will only send this additional delegation if Hamas agrees to discuss the “keys” for exchanging Palestinian prisoners for Israeli detainees.
Nasser Medical Complex: Unable to Receive New Patients
ARABIC MEDIA: The spokesperson for the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, told Al-Jazeera that all departments of the complex are completely full, and medical teams are unable to manage new cases.
Gaza Health Ministry Confirms Rising Hunger-Related Death
STATEMENT: The Gaza Ministry of Health released a statement affirming a catastrophic famine and bloody massacres near aid distribution centers are threatening the lives of thousands of citizens in the Strip.
The Ministry stated that the “Strip is experiencing an actual famine, evident in the severe shortage of basic foodstuffs and the widespread prevalence of acute malnutrition.”
Their teams have observed a noticeable increase in death rates resulting from hunger and malnutrition. The Ministry warned of an “unprecedented health and humanitarian catastrophe if this international silence continues.”
Calls for Protests Across Palestine Today in Solidarity with Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: In solidarity with Gaza and to condemn Israel’s starvation policies, calls have been issued for demonstrations today, Saturday, across the West Bank, Jerusalem, and inside occupied Palestine. Protests are expected to begin from mosques and central squares following evening prayers.
Gaza Health Ministry: Unprecedented Numbers of Starving Individuals Reaching Emergency Rooms
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Gaza Ministry of Health has issued a grave warning, stating that unprecedented numbers of starving individuals of all ages are arriving at emergency departments in states of extreme exhaustion and fatigue.
The ministry cautioned that hundreds whose bodies have wasted away will face inevitable death due to starvation and their bodies’ inability to withstand the severe conditions any longer.
Islamic Jihad: Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Is an Armed Network Affiliated with the Occupation
ISLAMIC JIHAD MOVEMENT: Cases of starvation and mass death in Gaza are the result of the occupation’s systematic policies. The occupation army has established an armed network through what is called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, turning it into a trap to kill the hungry.
Flights Suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after Yemeni Missile Launch
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that flights were suspended at Ben Gurion International Airport following the launch of a missile from Yemen. The missile is the second launched from Yemen within 48 hours.
Israeli Army: Missile Launched from Yemen Detected
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it had detected the launch of a missile from Yemen.
