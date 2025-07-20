LIVE BLOG: Calls for Global Action as Israeli Massacres, Resistance in Gaza Continue – Day 652

STATEMENT: Families of Israeli Captives:

Netanyahu must stop causing the collapse of negotiations. He must bring our children back and stop the war.

Stopping the war is the only way to bring our children back, and President Trump understands that, but Netanyahu avoids it.

Netanyahu must not allow the Doha negotiations to collapse, and he must give his team a mandate to end the war.

Netanyahu must stop being selective and pursue an agreement that ends the war and brings all the hostages back.

Netanyahu must stop politicizing the issue of the captives and he must ignore Smotrich and Ben Gvir.

Netanyahu has made us beg President Trump to conclude a deal and stop the war.