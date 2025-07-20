New Massacre in Gaza: Scores Killed at Aid Centers amid Growing Hunger Crisis

In an urgent appeal, the Ministry of Health called on all relevant authorities to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation to immediately allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has confirmed that more than 900 Palestinians, including 71 children, have been killed due to hunger and malnutrition since the beginning of the Israeli war of extermination on the besieged Strip. In addition, more than 6,000 have been wounded while seeking basic necessities for survival.

In the latest massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces, 62 Palestinians—58 of whom were civilians attempting to access aid—were killed on Sunday morning in the Sudanese (Sudaniya) area, northwest of Gaza City. Approximately 60 others sustained injuries during the attack.

The Gaza Health Ministry accused Israel of weaponizing hunger, affirming that children are dying of starvation in full view of the world’s cameras. The Ministry warned of catastrophic famine levels affecting more than two million Palestinians amid the continued blockade on food and medical supplies.

The bodies of martyrs are piling up at the Sheikh Radwan clinic after a massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces against aid seekers in the Al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza City.#Gaza pic.twitter.com/UlP26xS3Cq — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) July 20, 2025

Officials further stated that Israel’s deliberate prevention of medicine deliveries has caused the total collapse of the healthcare system across the Gaza Strip.

In an urgent appeal, the Ministry of Health called on all relevant authorities to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation to immediately allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. “The world has turned a deaf ear to the cries of Gaza’s starving children,” the Ministry said in its statement.

In one of the most tragic incidents of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe, a source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported the death of four-year-old Razan Abu Zaher from complications linked to severe malnutrition and hunger.

Medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah confirmed Razan’s death, highlighting the worsening hunger crisis across Gaza, which is now facing a near-total collapse of its healthcare system and basic services.

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, hospital administrators reported the death of another child, Yahya Fadi Al-Najjar, aged just three months, who passed away two days ago from severe malnutrition caused by the lack of milk and milk substitutes. The infant arrived at the hospital in a critical state and died in the intensive care unit.

Journalists are not spared from the starvation gripping Gaza. Palestinian journalist Mohammed Abu Saada was admitted to Al-Shifa Hospital after his health deteriorated from extreme hunger, according to medical sources.

32 people were killed and 100+ injured when Israeli troops fired on crowds of Palestinians seeking food from two aid distribution hubs in southern Gaza. People on the scene described it as “a massacre,” claiming Israeli forces fired “indiscriminately.” https://t.co/nMFskIPAsM — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 20, 2025

The Health Ministry warned that medical staff in Gaza’s hospitals, as well as their patients, have gone without food for 24 consecutive hours, exacerbating the collapse of healthcare facilities and sharply increasing the risk of death among the wounded and sick who depend on uninterrupted medical care.

Further highlighting the depth of the humanitarian disaster, the director of the Gaza NGO Network issued an urgent appeal on behalf of approximately 100 people with disabilities sheltering in Deir al-Balah, where conditions have become unbearable due to the lack of vital support and care.

Israeli Forces Target Aid Centers as Death Toll Climbs

Meanwhile, Gaza hospitals reported dozens of additional casualties on Sunday following Israeli attacks. In the Sudanese area, northwest of Gaza City, 51 Palestinians were killed and dozens more were injured by Israeli gunfire as they tried to reach an aid distribution point, according to medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital.

In the southern city of Rafah, the Nasser Medical Complex recorded the deaths of two more Palestinians, along with several injuries, after Israeli forces opened fire near another aid center.

Simultaneously, Israeli troops continued to demolish homes in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza and carried out heavy artillery shelling on eastern districts of Gaza City.

Fears of a New Invasion in Central Gaza

The situation escalated further as Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued fresh evacuation orders targeting southwest Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

Adraee stated via the XN platform that residents of six residential areas, including those in displacement camps, must immediately evacuate and head toward the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza.

Israeli state broadcaster Kan described these evacuation orders as unprecedented since the resumption of full-scale hostilities, indicating the Israeli army’s intention to broaden its ground invasion into densely populated central areas, which also host large numbers of displaced Palestinians.

Gaza Death Toll Surges to Nearly 200,000

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 198,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while over 11,000 remain missing under the rubble or unaccounted for.

Both Palestinian and international humanitarian organizations have warned that the Gaza Strip is enduring the most devastating phase of famine in its history, with the Israeli policy of deliberate starvation pushing the enclave into unprecedented humanitarian collapse.

(PC, AJA)