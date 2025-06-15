LIVE BLOG: Iran’s Retaliation Causes Unprecedented Destruction in Israel | Al-Qassam Ambush – Day 617

June 15, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Bodies pile up in the streets of Tel Aviv following Iran's retaliatory response. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Unprecedented destruction in Israel as Iran intensifies its retaliatory strikes: at least seven Israelis were killed and over 100 injured in Tel Aviv. 

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades ambushed Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, killing at least one soldier and wounding others.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,297 and injured 128,426 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

US Thought It Could Delay Israeli Strike for Hours

CNN (citing US official): By Thursday evening, the Trump administration realized it could not deter Israel from launching its attacks. Washington believed it might delay the operation by a few hours to protect its forces in the region.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

US Envoy Contacted Oman, Iran's Araghchi

CNN: US envoy Steve Witkoff directly contacted Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi last Sunday. He also reached out to Omani mediators last week to propose a new framework for a possible agreement.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Ministers Told Not to Speak About Iran

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that government ministers have been instructed not to give media interviews concerning Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Bat Yam Mayor: Death Toll Expected to Rise

BAT YAM MUNICIPALITY: The mayor said 6 were killed and 200 injured in the Iranian attacks and warned the death toll could increase.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Situation Serious but Expected

ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth cited military officials as saying the difficult outcomes remain within their anticipated range.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Israel Preparing Major Strikes Today

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that Israel is preparing for a new wave of large-scale attacks on Iran today.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Alleged Mossad Agents Arrested Near Tehran

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iran arrested two individuals in Alborz Province west of Tehran, accusing them of working with Mossad to build explosives and electronic devices.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gurion Airport to Stay Closed for Third Day

ISRAELI AUTHORITIES: Ben Gurion Airport will remain shut today. No instructions have been issued to Israelis abroad to return.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Isfahan Refinery Operating Normally

IRANIAN OIL MINISTRY: The ministry confirmed that all units in the Isfahan refinery are stable and production continues without interruption.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Haifa Refinery Pipelines Damaged

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Iranian missile strikes damaged pipeline and transport lines in the Haifa refinery, according to both army radio and Israeli oil refineries.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Bazan Oil Company: Haifa Refinery Damaged by Strikes

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Bazan Petroleum confirmed damage to its refinery and infrastructure in the Haifa Bay caused by Iranian missiles.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli FM: Army Operation in Iran Will Continue

ISRAELI FM: Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the military campaign in Iran will continue, stressing there are more vital targets to hit.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens in Wadi Araba over Drone Infiltration

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that sirens sounded in Wadi Araba warning of a suspected drone infiltration.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Katz: We Will Strike All Sites in Iran

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “We will strike all sites in Iran and continue to deplete Tehran’s nuclear and weapons capabilities everywhere.”

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Closes Airspace to Civil Aviation

TRANSPORT AND FOREIGN MINISTRIES: A joint statement said Israeli airspace is closed to civilian flights based on security directives.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Strike Targets Defense Site in Isfahan

ISFAHAN PROVINCE: A senior security official in Isfahan reported that an Israeli strike targeted a Ministry of Defense site in the province.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Elkin: Agreement with Iran Possible After Missile Threat Addressed

SRAELI MINISTER ZEEV ELKIN: Minister Elkin said there is a possibility of reaching a new agreement with Iran once the missile threat is handled.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Strike Hits Shiraz

IRANIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted areas in Shiraz, southern Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel: We Hit 11 Sites Including Nuclear Facilities

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT: Israel says it inflicted heavy damage on 11 targets, including nuclear facilities, missile platforms, and power stations, emphasizing that offense is the best defense.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

IRGC Commander: Iran’s Strikes Will Intensify

IRGC – KHATAM AL-ANBIYA BASE:An Iranian military commander said their operations against Israel will continue and become more destructive.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Urges Evacuation of Iran’s Nuclear Sites

ISRAELI ARMY: The army called for the evacuation of all nuclear and weapons-related facilities in Iran, urging immediate compliance.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Araghchi: Our Response Is Legitimate and Will Continue

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s strikes are legitimate under international law. He accused Israel and the US of seeking to derail diplomacy and warned against expanding conflict in the Gulf.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Hayom: Thousands of Tel Aviv Buildings Lack Shelters

ISRAEL HAYOM: Sources say tens of thousands of old buildings in Tel Aviv have no shelters. About 40% of residents live in non-compliant structures.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Six Dead, 180 Injured in Bat Yam and South Tel Aviv

AYALON POLICE COMMAND: Israeli police reported 6 dead, 180 injured, and 7 missing in Iranian strikes on Bat Yam and southern Tel Aviv.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian MP: Time to Strike Dimona

IRANIAN MEDIA: A member of the national security committee called for an attack on the Dimona nuclear reactor, citing Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Weizmann Institute Damaged in Iranian Strikes

WEIZMANN INSTITUTE: Facilities at the institute in Rehovot were damaged by Iranian missile fire last night.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

US Embassy Tells Staff to Shelter in Place

US EMBASSY – ISRAEL: The US embassy instructed its employees and their families to stay in place until further notice.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Tehran Refinery Still Operating

IRNA: Iran’s state news agency said the Tehran refinery continues to function, with no disruption in fuel production or distribution.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Asks for New System to Identify Missing

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Israeli authorities are working to approve a new system to help police identify missing persons.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Response Will Continue

IRANIAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN: Iran will continue military operations against Israel as long as its armed forces deem necessary.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran Extends Airspace Closure

IRANIAN CIVIL AVIATION: Iran extended its airspace closure until 3 p.m. local time.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Last Night Was Extremely Difficult

YAIR LAPID: Lapid described the Iranian barrage as deadly and said the night was extremely difficult for Israel.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Hits Missile Infrastructure in Western Iran

ISRAELI ARMY: The army said it completed a wave of strikes targeting missile launch and storage infrastructure in western Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll in Bat Yam Rises to Six

ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of fatalities from missile strikes in Bat Yam has risen to 6, according to local reports.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Civil Defense: Last Night Was Hard

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Authorities said the night was extremely difficult, and rescue operations continue in Bat Yam.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah: We Hit Sensitive Enemy Targets

ANSARALLAH: The Ansarallah military spokesman stated that the group carried out a coordinated strike with Iran on sensitive Israeli targets in Tel Aviv.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens in Northern Israel over Drone Infiltration

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded across northern Israel amid fears of drone infiltration.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Shuts Schools, Factories amid Escalation

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Authorities closed schools, educational institutions, and factories due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Trump: We Had No Role in Iran Attack

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Trump denied US involvement in the Israeli attack on Iran, saying he is open to brokering peace but warned of massive retaliation if attacked.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Channel 14: Israeli Ops Against Iran May Last Weeks

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that Israeli and US officials said Israeli operations in Iran could continue for weeks. Israel launched a broad offensive on Friday; Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Over 20 Missing Under Rubble in Bat Yam

BAT YAM MUNICIPALITY: The mayor said more than 20 people are missing under rubble; 61 buildings were damaged, six of which will be demolished.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in North Due to Enemy Aircraft

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were activated in northern Israel due to infiltration by hostile aircraft.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Dead, 204 Injured in Bat Yam

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A witness described the destruction in Bat Yam as “massive” following an Iranian missile strike.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Mass Casualty Event in Bat Yam

ISRAEL HAYOM: A large number of injuries reported in Bat Yam following missile strikes.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries Rise to 240 in Central Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that missile strikes in central Israel have injured 240 people, with dozens trapped under rubble.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Barak: We Face a Long, Painful Test

FORMER PM EHUD BARAK: Barak said Israel achieved significant results in its strikes on Iran but warned of a long and painful challenge ahead.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Imposes Gag Order on Four Incidents

ISRAELI MEDIA: The military censor imposed a gag order on four incidents that occurred overnight.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Central Israel Reach 207

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that the number of wounded in central Israel rose to 207 after missile strikes.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Dead, 140 Injured in Bat Yam and Rehovot

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: At least 4 people were killed and 140 injured in missile strikes on Bat Yam and Rehovot.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Some Iranian Missiles Had 1.5-Ton Warheads

FARS NEWS AGENCY: Some Iranian missiles that struck Tel Aviv were equipped with 1.5-ton warheads.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Emergency Teams Set Up Mortuary Stations

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom reported that emergency teams established stations near a destroyed building in Bat Yam to handle fatalities.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed, over 50 Injured while Waiting for Aid in Rafah

PALESTINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICES: Two people were killed and over 50 injured after Israeli forces opened fire on aid seekers in western Rafah.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed in Northern Gaza by Israeli Fire

AL-JAZEERA: According to sources at Al-Shifa Hospital, seven Palestinians were killed in Beit Lahia and Al-Tuwam by Israeli army fire.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed while Waiting for Food Aid in Gaza

WAFA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured while waiting for aid near Nuseirat and Khan Yunis. The total death toll since May due to aid point shootings exceeds 100.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: The army confirmed the death of a soldier from the Kfir Brigade in southern Gaza.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah to Newsweek: We Will Keep Fighting Israel

NEWSWEEK: An Ansarallah source told Newsweek that their forces will continue missile and drone operations against Israel.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Missile Launched from Yemen toward Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA: A missile was launched from Yemen at Israel in tandem with Iran’s offensive.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Senior Israeli Officers Injured in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 13 reported that two high-ranking Israeli intelligence officers were injured during clashes in southern Gaza on Saturday.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam: We Ambushed Israeli Soldiers in Khan Yunis

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters ambushed Israeli soldiers east of Khan Younis, inflicting casualties.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Civil Defense: Massive Damage in Bat Yam

ISRAELI CIVIL DEFENSE: Israeli Civil Defense reported extensive destruction in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, following Iranian missile strikes.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

35 Missing After Missile Hit in Bat Yam

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that an estimated 35 people are missing following the impact of an Iranian missile in Bat Yam.

 

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

136 Wounded in Bat Yam, South of Tel Aviv

KAN: Israeli authorities announced that the number of injured in Bat Yam has risen to 136.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Bat Yam Declared Mass Casualty Site

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Bat Yam has been declared a mass casualty site. Emergency crews have been deployed to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

US: No Plans for Direct Military Involvement with Israel

AL-JAZEERA: A US official told Al-Jazeera that the United States does not intend to engage in direct military operations alongside Israel targeting Iranian nuclear sites. Washington still hopes for Iran to return to the negotiating table.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

3 Killed, 125 Wounded in Bat Yam and Rehovot

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli emergency services reported that three people were killed and 125 injured due to Iranian missile strikes in the cities of Bat Yam and Rehovot.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

People Trapped at Weizmann Institute After Strike

ISRAELI MEDIA: Individuals are trapped inside buildings at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot following an Iranian missile strike.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Woman Killed by Missile in Bat Yam

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that a woman was killed in Bat Yam as a result of an Iranian missile strike.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

20 Injured as Missile Hits Building in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: 20 Israelis were reported injured after a missile struck a building in Tel Aviv.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Critically Injured in Rehovot

ISRAELI MEDIA: Four people were critically injured when a missile landed in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Missiles Cause Widespread Damage Across Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA: Iran launched a major missile strike on Israel, targeting Tel Aviv and surrounding cities. Multiple Israeli news outlets and authorities confirmed over 130 injuries, significant destruction in Bat Yam and Rehovot, and ongoing rescue efforts. Sirens were activated in multiple locations, including Negev and Eilat, amid reports of additional drone and missile threats.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*