LIVE BLOG: Iran’s Retaliation Causes Unprecedented Destruction in Israel | Al-Qassam Ambush – Day 617

Unprecedented destruction in Israel as Iran intensifies its retaliatory strikes: at least seven Israelis were killed and over 100 injured in Tel Aviv.
Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades ambushed Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, killing at least one soldier and wounding others.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,297 and injured 128,426 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
US Thought It Could Delay Israeli Strike for Hours
CNN (citing US official): By Thursday evening, the Trump administration realized it could not deter Israel from launching its attacks. Washington believed it might delay the operation by a few hours to protect its forces in the region.
US Envoy Contacted Oman, Iran's Araghchi
CNN: US envoy Steve Witkoff directly contacted Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi last Sunday. He also reached out to Omani mediators last week to propose a new framework for a possible agreement.
Israeli Ministers Told Not to Speak About Iran
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that government ministers have been instructed not to give media interviews concerning Iran.
Bat Yam Mayor: Death Toll Expected to Rise
BAT YAM MUNICIPALITY: The mayor said 6 were killed and 200 injured in the Iranian attacks and warned the death toll could increase.
Israeli Army: Situation Serious but Expected
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth cited military officials as saying the difficult outcomes remain within their anticipated range.
Israeli Media: Israel Preparing Major Strikes Today
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that Israel is preparing for a new wave of large-scale attacks on Iran today.
Two Alleged Mossad Agents Arrested Near Tehran
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iran arrested two individuals in Alborz Province west of Tehran, accusing them of working with Mossad to build explosives and electronic devices.
Ben Gurion Airport to Stay Closed for Third Day
ISRAELI AUTHORITIES: Ben Gurion Airport will remain shut today. No instructions have been issued to Israelis abroad to return.
Iran: Isfahan Refinery Operating Normally
IRANIAN OIL MINISTRY: The ministry confirmed that all units in the Isfahan refinery are stable and production continues without interruption.
Haifa Refinery Pipelines Damaged
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Iranian missile strikes damaged pipeline and transport lines in the Haifa refinery, according to both army radio and Israeli oil refineries.
Bazan Oil Company: Haifa Refinery Damaged by Strikes
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Bazan Petroleum confirmed damage to its refinery and infrastructure in the Haifa Bay caused by Iranian missiles.
Israeli FM: Army Operation in Iran Will Continue
ISRAELI FM: Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the military campaign in Iran will continue, stressing there are more vital targets to hit.
Sirens in Wadi Araba over Drone Infiltration
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that sirens sounded in Wadi Araba warning of a suspected drone infiltration.
Katz: We Will Strike All Sites in Iran
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “We will strike all sites in Iran and continue to deplete Tehran’s nuclear and weapons capabilities everywhere.”
Israel Closes Airspace to Civil Aviation
TRANSPORT AND FOREIGN MINISTRIES: A joint statement said Israeli airspace is closed to civilian flights based on security directives.
Israeli Strike Targets Defense Site in Isfahan
ISFAHAN PROVINCE: A senior security official in Isfahan reported that an Israeli strike targeted a Ministry of Defense site in the province.
Elkin: Agreement with Iran Possible After Missile Threat Addressed
SRAELI MINISTER ZEEV ELKIN: Minister Elkin said there is a possibility of reaching a new agreement with Iran once the missile threat is handled.
Israeli Strike Hits Shiraz
IRANIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted areas in Shiraz, southern Iran.
Israel: We Hit 11 Sites Including Nuclear Facilities
ISRAELI GOVERNMENT: Israel says it inflicted heavy damage on 11 targets, including nuclear facilities, missile platforms, and power stations, emphasizing that offense is the best defense.
IRGC Commander: Iran’s Strikes Will Intensify
IRGC – KHATAM AL-ANBIYA BASE:An Iranian military commander said their operations against Israel will continue and become more destructive.
Israeli Army Urges Evacuation of Iran’s Nuclear Sites
ISRAELI ARMY: The army called for the evacuation of all nuclear and weapons-related facilities in Iran, urging immediate compliance.
Araghchi: Our Response Is Legitimate and Will Continue
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s strikes are legitimate under international law. He accused Israel and the US of seeking to derail diplomacy and warned against expanding conflict in the Gulf.
Israel Hayom: Thousands of Tel Aviv Buildings Lack Shelters
ISRAEL HAYOM: Sources say tens of thousands of old buildings in Tel Aviv have no shelters. About 40% of residents live in non-compliant structures.
Six Dead, 180 Injured in Bat Yam and South Tel Aviv
AYALON POLICE COMMAND: Israeli police reported 6 dead, 180 injured, and 7 missing in Iranian strikes on Bat Yam and southern Tel Aviv.
Iranian MP: Time to Strike Dimona
IRANIAN MEDIA: A member of the national security committee called for an attack on the Dimona nuclear reactor, citing Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Weizmann Institute Damaged in Iranian Strikes
WEIZMANN INSTITUTE: Facilities at the institute in Rehovot were damaged by Iranian missile fire last night.
US Embassy Tells Staff to Shelter in Place
US EMBASSY – ISRAEL: The US embassy instructed its employees and their families to stay in place until further notice.
Tehran Refinery Still Operating
IRNA: Iran’s state news agency said the Tehran refinery continues to function, with no disruption in fuel production or distribution.
Israel Asks for New System to Identify Missing
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Israeli authorities are working to approve a new system to help police identify missing persons.
Iran: Response Will Continue
IRANIAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN: Iran will continue military operations against Israel as long as its armed forces deem necessary.
Iran Extends Airspace Closure
IRANIAN CIVIL AVIATION: Iran extended its airspace closure until 3 p.m. local time.
Lapid: Last Night Was Extremely Difficult
YAIR LAPID: Lapid described the Iranian barrage as deadly and said the night was extremely difficult for Israel.
Israel Hits Missile Infrastructure in Western Iran
ISRAELI ARMY: The army said it completed a wave of strikes targeting missile launch and storage infrastructure in western Iran.
Death Toll in Bat Yam Rises to Six
ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of fatalities from missile strikes in Bat Yam has risen to 6, according to local reports.
Israeli Civil Defense: Last Night Was Hard
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Authorities said the night was extremely difficult, and rescue operations continue in Bat Yam.
Ansarallah: We Hit Sensitive Enemy Targets
ANSARALLAH: The Ansarallah military spokesman stated that the group carried out a coordinated strike with Iran on sensitive Israeli targets in Tel Aviv.
Sirens in Northern Israel over Drone Infiltration
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded across northern Israel amid fears of drone infiltration.
Israel Shuts Schools, Factories amid Escalation
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Authorities closed schools, educational institutions, and factories due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Trump: We Had No Role in Iran Attack
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Trump denied US involvement in the Israeli attack on Iran, saying he is open to brokering peace but warned of massive retaliation if attacked.
Channel 14: Israeli Ops Against Iran May Last Weeks
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that Israeli and US officials said Israeli operations in Iran could continue for weeks. Israel launched a broad offensive on Friday; Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks.
Over 20 Missing Under Rubble in Bat Yam
BAT YAM MUNICIPALITY: The mayor said more than 20 people are missing under rubble; 61 buildings were damaged, six of which will be demolished.
Sirens Sound in North Due to Enemy Aircraft
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were activated in northern Israel due to infiltration by hostile aircraft.
Four Dead, 204 Injured in Bat Yam
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A witness described the destruction in Bat Yam as “massive” following an Iranian missile strike.
Mass Casualty Event in Bat Yam
ISRAEL HAYOM: A large number of injuries reported in Bat Yam following missile strikes.
Injuries Rise to 240 in Central Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that missile strikes in central Israel have injured 240 people, with dozens trapped under rubble.
Barak: We Face a Long, Painful Test
FORMER PM EHUD BARAK: Barak said Israel achieved significant results in its strikes on Iran but warned of a long and painful challenge ahead.
Israel Imposes Gag Order on Four Incidents
ISRAELI MEDIA: The military censor imposed a gag order on four incidents that occurred overnight.
Injuries in Central Israel Reach 207
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that the number of wounded in central Israel rose to 207 after missile strikes.
Four Dead, 140 Injured in Bat Yam and Rehovot
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: At least 4 people were killed and 140 injured in missile strikes on Bat Yam and Rehovot.
Some Iranian Missiles Had 1.5-Ton Warheads
FARS NEWS AGENCY: Some Iranian missiles that struck Tel Aviv were equipped with 1.5-ton warheads.
Emergency Teams Set Up Mortuary Stations
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom reported that emergency teams established stations near a destroyed building in Bat Yam to handle fatalities.
Two Killed, over 50 Injured while Waiting for Aid in Rafah
PALESTINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICES: Two people were killed and over 50 injured after Israeli forces opened fire on aid seekers in western Rafah.
Seven Killed in Northern Gaza by Israeli Fire
AL-JAZEERA: According to sources at Al-Shifa Hospital, seven Palestinians were killed in Beit Lahia and Al-Tuwam by Israeli army fire.
Three Killed while Waiting for Food Aid in Gaza
WAFA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured while waiting for aid near Nuseirat and Khan Yunis. The total death toll since May due to aid point shootings exceeds 100.
Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The army confirmed the death of a soldier from the Kfir Brigade in southern Gaza.
Ansarallah to Newsweek: We Will Keep Fighting Israel
NEWSWEEK: An Ansarallah source told Newsweek that their forces will continue missile and drone operations against Israel.
Missile Launched from Yemen toward Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: A missile was launched from Yemen at Israel in tandem with Iran’s offensive.
Two Senior Israeli Officers Injured in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 13 reported that two high-ranking Israeli intelligence officers were injured during clashes in southern Gaza on Saturday.
Al-Qassam: We Ambushed Israeli Soldiers in Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters ambushed Israeli soldiers east of Khan Younis, inflicting casualties.
Israeli Civil Defense: Massive Damage in Bat Yam
ISRAELI CIVIL DEFENSE: Israeli Civil Defense reported extensive destruction in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, following Iranian missile strikes.
35 Missing After Missile Hit in Bat Yam
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that an estimated 35 people are missing following the impact of an Iranian missile in Bat Yam.
136 Wounded in Bat Yam, South of Tel Aviv
KAN: Israeli authorities announced that the number of injured in Bat Yam has risen to 136.
Bat Yam Declared Mass Casualty Site
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Bat Yam has been declared a mass casualty site. Emergency crews have been deployed to rescue those trapped under the rubble.
US: No Plans for Direct Military Involvement with Israel
AL-JAZEERA: A US official told Al-Jazeera that the United States does not intend to engage in direct military operations alongside Israel targeting Iranian nuclear sites. Washington still hopes for Iran to return to the negotiating table.
3 Killed, 125 Wounded in Bat Yam and Rehovot
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli emergency services reported that three people were killed and 125 injured due to Iranian missile strikes in the cities of Bat Yam and Rehovot.
People Trapped at Weizmann Institute After Strike
ISRAELI MEDIA: Individuals are trapped inside buildings at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot following an Iranian missile strike.
Woman Killed by Missile in Bat Yam
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that a woman was killed in Bat Yam as a result of an Iranian missile strike.
20 Injured as Missile Hits Building in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: 20 Israelis were reported injured after a missile struck a building in Tel Aviv.
Four Critically Injured in Rehovot
ISRAELI MEDIA: Four people were critically injured when a missile landed in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv.
Iranian Missiles Cause Widespread Damage Across Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Iran launched a major missile strike on Israel, targeting Tel Aviv and surrounding cities. Multiple Israeli news outlets and authorities confirmed over 130 injuries, significant destruction in Bat Yam and Rehovot, and ongoing rescue efforts. Sirens were activated in multiple locations, including Negev and Eilat, amid reports of additional drone and missile threats.
