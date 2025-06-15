Bat Yam Devastated by Iranian Missile Strikes: Dozens Killed, Wounded, Missing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli Home Front Command described the night as one of the most difficult for the country in recent memory.

The recent Iranian missile barrage on Israel has caused severe destruction in the coastal city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

Israeli authorities confirmed that at least six people were killed and 200 others wounded in the attack, which involved dozens of rockets directly striking the city.

Officials have declared Bat Yam a mass casualty zone. Local authorities estimate that around 35 individuals remain missing beneath the rubble. The city’s mayor warned on Saturday afternoon that the death toll is expected to rise.

According to Israeli public radio, the missiles damaged dozens of homes and buildings, particularly in Bat Yam, where the strikes were concentrated.

🚨 Massive damage reported in Beit Yam, Tel Aviv, following missile strikes. pic.twitter.com/LeuydeXeW8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 15, 2025

The Israeli Home Front Command described the night as one of the most difficult for the country in recent memory. Rescue teams are continuing operations in search of survivors trapped under the debris.

In a further indication of the scale of the destruction, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that a temporary center has been established in Bat Yam to identify the deceased.

Medical teams say the condition of many of the bodies makes identification extremely difficult, underscoring the magnitude of the blast and the explosive power of the Iranian missiles.

According to Al-Jazeera, the decision to open the center signals that official casualty figures may soon be revised upward.

The assault on Bat Yam was part of a wider Iranian retaliation following Israel’s air campaign on Iranian territory.

🚨 Israeli emergency services report 3 killed and over 130 injured after Iranian missile strikes hit Bat Yam and Rehovot. 📍 Bat Yam declared a mass casualty site; rescue teams deployed to search for 35 missing under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/ylLeLmEFw1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 15, 2025

On Friday morning, Israeli forces—reportedly with tacit support from the United States—launched a major aerial operation, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and missile bases, and reportedly killing several senior military and nuclear officials.

Iran responded later that night with two waves of ballistic missiles and drone attacks.

The first salvo involved at least 40 rockets, while a second, larger wave included 50 missiles aimed at Tel Aviv, Rehovot, and Bat Yam. Iranian sources claim the missiles used were tactical, carrying high-explosive warheads.

The strikes resulted in widespread damage across multiple cities, significant loss of life, and large-scale infrastructure destruction. Search and recovery efforts continue as officials brace for a rising casualty count.

(PC, AJA)