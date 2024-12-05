LIVE BLOG: Amnesty Issues Report on Genocide | Famine Ravages Southern Gaza – Day 426

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A new Amnesty International report confirms that Israel’s war in Gaza constitutes genocide under international law.

Meanwhile, amid new massacres and spreading famine, Al-Quds Brigades announced the destruction of two Israeli military vehicles in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,502 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Dec 5, 1:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed near Kamal Adwan

AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a house behind Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 5, 1:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,580 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,739 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Dec 5, 1:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted Khirbet al-Adas, north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 5, 1:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official Denies Will to End War on Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (Citing Official): There were difficulties in the deal negotiations and Israel has not yet agreed to the mediators’ request to end the war.

Thu, Dec 5, 1:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Asked Former Shin Bet Chief to Spy on Figures

ISRAELI RADIO: Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked him to spy on figures during a security event.

Thu, Dec 5, 1:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Bomb Indonesian Hospital with Drone

AL-JAZEERA: Three members of the medical staff at the Indonesian hospital were injured after it was bombed by an Israeli drone.

Thu, Dec 5, 1:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Military Pessure Kills Captives

HAMAS: Military pressure does not free the occupation prisoners, but rather kills them, in response to the occupation army’s admission of responsibility for the killing of 6 Israeli prisoners in a raid on an area in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thu, Dec 5, 1:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded people fell in an Israeli raid behind Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia Project.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gvir Calls for Preventing Fuel from Reaching Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the entry of fuel into Gaza must be stopped for months “until Hamas kneels and says take the kidnapped and bring in the fuel.”

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Bodies Recovered from Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians were recovered after they were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Al_Quds Destroys Two Vehicles in Tal Al-Hawa

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed two Israeli vehicles with barrel bombs that were previously planted in the incursion area in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

War in North Cost Israeli Economy 61,000 Jobs in One Month

CALCALIST: The number of jobs in the private sector decreased by 1.5%, which means the loss of about 61 thousand jobs last October.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Ministerial Council Will Meet to Discuss Exchange Deal

ISRAELI MEDIA: The security cabinet will meet this evening to discuss the proposed exchange deal.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir: We Will Present to Trump the Settlement in Gaza

MAARIV (citing Ben-Gvir): Israel will present President Donald Trump with a plan to encourage immigration and settlement in Gaza.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Famine Ravages Southern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA:

Tens of thousands of Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip are going to bed hungry, without food, due to the suspension of work of dozens of charitable institutions due to the lack of food supplies to prepare and distribute free meals.

Gangs of thieves have also exacerbated the suffering of the Gazans by robbing and seizing scarce aid trucks, and the occupation is imposing roads and paths that facilitate their theft.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Haredi Parties Seek to Dissolve Knesset

KAN: The parties representing the Haredim (such as Shas and United Torah Judaism) plan to submit two bills, including a law to dissolve the Knesset.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Violent Raid on Gaza

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched a violent raid on Gaza City before dawn on Thursday.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Third Raid on South Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike early Thursday on the Litani River in the town of Zawtar in southern Lebanon.

Thu, Dec 5, 10:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Amnesty Intl: It is Genocide

GUARDIAN: Amnesty International report says Israel’s war in Gaza constitutes genocide under international law.

