LIVE BLOG: Amnesty Issues Report on Genocide | Famine Ravages Southern Gaza – Day 426

A new Amnesty International report confirms that Israel’s war in Gaza constitutes genocide under international law.
Meanwhile, amid new massacres and spreading famine, Al-Quds Brigades announced the destruction of two Israeli military vehicles in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,502 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Seven Killed near Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a house behind Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,580 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,739 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,580 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,739 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/D67RCLf1f9
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 5, 2024
Two Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted Khirbet al-Adas, north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Official Denies Will to End War on Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (Citing Official): There were difficulties in the deal negotiations and Israel has not yet agreed to the mediators’ request to end the war.
Netanyahu Asked Former Shin Bet Chief to Spy on Figures
ISRAELI RADIO: Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked him to spy on figures during a security event.
Israeli Forces Bomb Indonesian Hospital with Drone
AL-JAZEERA: Three members of the medical staff at the Indonesian hospital were injured after it was bombed by an Israeli drone.
Hamas: Military Pessure Kills Captives
HAMAS: Military pressure does not free the occupation prisoners, but rather kills them, in response to the occupation army’s admission of responsibility for the killing of 6 Israeli prisoners in a raid on an area in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded people fell in an Israeli raid behind Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia Project.
Beit Lahia is compelled to leave today, subjected to ethnic cleansing, the last city in northern Gaza. Remember, these people tried to stay, hoping the world would intervene and end the suffering. But now, that hope has faded 🇵🇸💔💔 pic.twitter.com/J9edlgoCyL
— Dr Mohammed Al Najjar 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@M7madNajar) December 4, 2024
Ben Gvir Calls for Preventing Fuel from Reaching Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the entry of fuel into Gaza must be stopped for months “until Hamas kneels and says take the kidnapped and bring in the fuel.”
Three Bodies Recovered from Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians were recovered after they were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.
A mother bids farewell to two of her sons who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/jIoP6jrLm3
— Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 1, 2024
Al_Quds Destroys Two Vehicles in Tal Al-Hawa
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed two Israeli vehicles with barrel bombs that were previously planted in the incursion area in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.
⚡️BREAKING Al-Quds Brigades:
Targeting enemy forces and vehicles in northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/io0VYaQsuM
— Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) October 24, 2024
War in North Cost Israeli Economy 61,000 Jobs in One Month
CALCALIST: The number of jobs in the private sector decreased by 1.5%, which means the loss of about 61 thousand jobs last October.
Ministerial Council Will Meet to Discuss Exchange Deal
ISRAELI MEDIA: The security cabinet will meet this evening to discuss the proposed exchange deal.
Ben-Gvir: We Will Present to Trump the Settlement in Gaza
MAARIV (citing Ben-Gvir): Israel will present President Donald Trump with a plan to encourage immigration and settlement in Gaza.
Famine Ravages Southern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA:
Tens of thousands of Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip are going to bed hungry, without food, due to the suspension of work of dozens of charitable institutions due to the lack of food supplies to prepare and distribute free meals.
Gangs of thieves have also exacerbated the suffering of the Gazans by robbing and seizing scarce aid trucks, and the occupation is imposing roads and paths that facilitate their theft.
Palestinians describe long days spent hunting for flour and food in war-torn Gaza, amid severe food shortages after nearly 14 months of Israeli aggression. pic.twitter.com/k63LPir936
— WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) December 5, 2024
Haredi Parties Seek to Dissolve Knesset
KAN: The parties representing the Haredim (such as Shas and United Torah Judaism) plan to submit two bills, including a law to dissolve the Knesset.
Violent Raid on Gaza
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched a violent raid on Gaza City before dawn on Thursday.
Since yesterday, Israeli occupation forces have been bombing and firing at place’s southwest of #Gaza_City.. Not far from camps where 1,000s of displaced persons are staying.. no one is able to know what’s going on due to heavy fire and wide fire coverage! pic.twitter.com/1EB9zAD60g
— Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) December 5, 2024
Third Raid on South Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike early Thursday on the Litani River in the town of Zawtar in southern Lebanon.
Amnesty Intl: It is Genocide
GUARDIAN: Amnesty International report says Israel’s war in Gaza constitutes genocide under international law.
Be the first to comment