‘Coming Soon’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 424

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though Israel had claimed to have destroyed Al-Qassam’s Rafah Brigade, latest videos documented elaborate operations that contradict the Israeli allegations.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hams, released the second video of a ‘complex ambush’ against Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of Burj Awad in the Jeniena neighborhood east of Rafah in the southern Strip.

Once more, the video indicates a degree of control by Palestinian Resistance in southern Gaza as they execute an elaborate operation, this time involving the targeting of a gathering of Israeli soldiers, an Israeli military engineering vehicle, a D9 military bulldozer, and clashing with Israeli soldiers from a short distance.

The second operation, like the previous one, was carried out under the title ‘Avenging The Blood of Sinwar,’ the Hamas leader who was killed on the battlefield on October 16.

An interesting aspect of the video is the fact that the fighters had prior knowledge of the Israeli advancement and that the commanders were able to communicate the information to the fighters on the field.

The video ended with the phrase “Coming soon… The third ambush.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video reportedly showing the second complex ambush against Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Burj Awad in Jeniena neighborhood east of Rafah in the southern Strip.” pic.twitter.com/TcmtshGE6l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 3, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped a zionist soldier near the Zammo roundabout east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters in Tubas in the northern West Bank clash with zionist enemy forces using machine guns near the Turkish Hospital and the Salhab area north of the city.

“WATCH: Executing the second ambush from the complex ambush against enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Burj Awad in Jeniena neighborhood east of Rafah in the southern Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

Saraya Al-Quds broadcast scenes of its fighters, in cooperation with the Mujahideen Brigades and the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, bombing enemy gatherings in the “Netzarim” axis and targeting artillery positions in the zionist “Fajjah” military site.

