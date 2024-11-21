LIVE BLOG: Israeli Massacres Kill 88 Palestinians | Soldier Killed in Lebanon – Day 412

HAMAS: The Beit Lahia massacre is an insistence on the war of extermination against the Palestinian people, and a result of the American veto and the failure of the Security Council resolution to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

88 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed in two massacres committed by the Israeli occupation army at dawn on Thursday in Beit Lahia and Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip.