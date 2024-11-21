LIVE BLOG: Israeli Massacres Kill 88 Palestinians | Soldier Killed in Lebanon – Day 412

88 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed in two massacres committed by the Israel army at dawn on Thursday in Beit Lahia and in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army announced the death of one of its soldiers in the battles taking place in south Lebanon, and explained that the soldier was from the Golani Brigade.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Two Killed in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli drone bombing areas north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel Blows Up Residential Neighborhoods in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the middle of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israel Targets Tyre, South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army’s artillery shelled the plain of the town of Al-Haniya in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
Hamas Says Israel Insists on War of Extermination
HAMAS: The Beit Lahia massacre is an insistence on the war of extermination against the Palestinian people, and a result of the American veto and the failure of the Security Council resolution to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
⚡️Israel committed 2 back to back massacres in Gaza;
Gaza city: 22 Palestinians killed including 10 children
Beit Lahia: 66 Palestinians killed, over 100 injured and dozens are under the rubble
Sirens in Kerem Shalom, Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom, in the Gaza Strip.
Three Palestinians Accused of Seeking to Assassinate Ben-Gvir
CHANNEL 12: Israeli authorities filed an indictment against 3 Palestinians from the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, alleging that they formed a cell with the aim of assassinating the extremist Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir.
One Soldier Killed in Lebanon
Israeli Army Shells Bureij
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army vehicles targeted areas northeast of Al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.
