LIVE BLOG: Israeli Massacres Kill 88 Palestinians | Soldier Killed in Lebanon – Day 412

November 21, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

88 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed in two massacres committed by the Israel army at dawn on Thursday in Beit Lahia and in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army announced the death of one of its soldiers in the battles taking place in south Lebanon, and explained that the soldier was from the Golani Brigade.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Thu, Nov 21, 10:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli drone bombing areas north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 21, 10:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Neighborhoods in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the middle of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 21, 10:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Tyre, South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army’s artillery shelled the plain of the town of Al-Haniya in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

Thu, Nov 21, 10:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Says Israel Insists on War of Extermination

HAMAS: The Beit Lahia massacre is an insistence on the war of extermination against the Palestinian people, and a result of the American veto and the failure of the Security Council resolution to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

88 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed in two massacres committed by the Israeli occupation army at dawn on Thursday in Beit Lahia and Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 21, 10:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens in Kerem Shalom, Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom, in the Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 21, 10:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Palestinians Accused of Seeking to Assassinate Ben-Gvir

CHANNEL 12: Israeli authorities filed an indictment against 3 Palestinians from the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, alleging that they formed a cell with the aim of assassinating the extremist Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Thu, Nov 21, 10:07 AM (Palestine Time)

One Soldier Killed in Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the death of one of its soldiers in the battles taking place in south Lebanon, and explained that the soldier was from the Golani Brigade.

Thu, Nov 21, 10:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Shells Bureij

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army vehicles targeted areas northeast of Al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*