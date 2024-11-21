Israeli Aggression on Lebanon Continues- Death Toll Nears 3,600

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Heavy Israeli artillery and phosphorus shelling targeted areas on the outskirts of Majdal Zun, Tyre Harfa, and Shamaa.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 87 injured on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 3,558 and the number of injured to 15,123 since the beginning of Israel’s war on Lebanon.

This daily update comes amid relentless Israeli attacks on numerous Lebanese villages, towns, and cities, resulting in more casualties and extensive destruction.

The ministry’s Emergency Operations Center reported that an Israeli raid on the town of Ma’araka in Tyre and another on Al-Qlaileh caused one fatality, according to the Lebanese News Agency (NNA). Israeli warplanes also carried out an airstrike on the town of Shukin.

The Israeli occupation military has once again issued "evacuation" orders, only this time at a very wide scale, encompassing numerous neighborhoods in South Lebanon's #Tyre, specifically in Maashouq, al-Hosh, and Burj al-Shamali. The so-called "evacuation" orders are issued… pic.twitter.com/L187TPmPLJ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 21, 2024

In addition, artillery strikes hit three inhabited houses in the town of Ebel al-Saqi in southern Lebanon. The Red Cross rushed to the scene to treat the wounded, NNA reported.

Other artillery strikes hit the plains of Al-Qlaileh and Ras Al-Ain, as well as the towns of Al-Mansouri, Al-Burj Al-Shamali, and Al-Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon. The outskirts of Al-Sraireh were also heavily shelled, particularly in Hawrta Al-Fawqa, Qalaa Faroun, and Shabil in the Al-Qatrani area of the Jezzine region.

An Israeli drone fired a guided missile at a house in Meifdoun, while another drone targeted the Sakran neighborhood in the town of Harouf. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in these incidents.

In the Nabatieh governorate, Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes on the area between Bint Jbeil and Ain Ebel. Intense artillery and phosphorus shelling continued across areas from Wadi Hamoul in Naqoura to the Mansouri plain, Qala’a, and Ras Al-Ain.

Further Israeli shelling struck Al-Bayyada, Al-Haniyeh, Al-Qlaileh, Zebqin, and Majdal Zun. Airstrikes were also conducted on Al-Bayyada, Hamoul, Al-Qlaileh, Al-Haniyeh, Majdal Zun, Al-Abbasieh, and the Al-Nabbou neighborhood in Yohmor Al-Shaqif, according to NNA. On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes targeted the outskirts of Zefta as well.

The Israeli army issued a statement denying targeting the Lebanese Army, NNA reported.

Not just neighborhoods, Israel is forcing residents of villages near Tyre to leave their villages without the chance of coming back. This is forced displacement, another in an endless line of Israeli war crimes. pic.twitter.com/xkolJbTCru — Mohammad El Sahily – محمد الساحلي (@moesahily) November 21, 2024

This came after four Lebanese soldiers were killed in two separate incidents in recent days. The Israeli army claimed it was “not acting against the Lebanese Army,” instead stating that its forces targeted “an infrastructure site in the Sarafand area where Hezbollah fighters were active,” according to a statement.

The Israeli army emphasized that its operations are “specifically directed against Hezbollah and not against the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, including that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa, and the southern district of Beirut.

The man behind the plan to settle Lebanon, Zeev Ehrlich, was killed yesterday while touring potential sites near Tyre together with senior Israeli officers. Every fringe political idea, not matter how unhinged, is making its way into the Israeli political mainstream. https://t.co/Pjzai96qaM pic.twitter.com/9DU81UYaEZ — Itay Epshtain (@EpshtainItay) November 21, 2024

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on November 20 that 3,558 Lebanese were killed and 15,123 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee announced on October 29 that the number of shelters has reached 1,100 centers with maximum capacity.

The Head of the committee, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin revealed that the total number of displaced people exceeds 1.2 million.

According to the committee, 355,910 Syrian nationals and 167,295 Lebanese nationals crossed into Syria from September 23 to October 29.

(PC, NNA)